Senior SCADA/Telecomms Engineer

Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

You will join us as a Senior Engineer in the newly formed Offshore Wind division. In this role you will be responsible for control, automation and telecommunications systems. You will work within project development and/or enabling technology centres ensuring safe, reliable and cost-effective solutions are deployed across bp’s assets.· Design, specify, review and deliver SCADA, associated control system and telecom systems across the windfarm and transmission assets

What you will deliver

Design, specify, review and deliver networks for control systems and telecoms as well as support engineering of IT networks

Design, specify, review and deliver remote operations control rooms for multiple assets

Assure the design and implementation of systems including consideration for cyber security in accordance with bp and international standards

Support the design, specification, review and delivery of digital solutions

Deliver standardisation of solutions and technical requirements

Provide support and consultancy to other internal disciplines and team

Support strategy development of the discipline

Take ownership for career development, discipline development and knowledge sharing

Mentor junior or graduate engineers

Able to prioritise and supervise progress to meet schedules and budget

An awareness of your impact on others, active listening, and encouragement to others·

What you will need to be successful

Engineering or similar Degree. Desirable Chartered Engineer or specific MSc.

High technical experience in the discipline, with extensive industry experience.

Deep technical understanding of the discipline, understanding all the requirements, standards, interfaces and constraints required to develop the assessments and design the projects.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which maximise the global project benefits.

Experience in negotiating technical aspects of the SCADA, control system, and telecommunications contracts and holding relationships with key suppliers

Friendly, self-motivated, independent and proactive

You will work with

Belong to a central engineering function for offshore wind

Will work in an agile environment supporting projects, offshore wind and team initiatives

Performance manage contractor/vendor deliveries

Coordinate with the control, automation & telcomms manager and colleagues within other disciplines to actively seek efficient designs and manage interfaces

Work with colleagues both locally and globally

Work with procurement, quality and project engineering teams

Work and coordinate with the respective engineering communities, ensuring knowledge transfer and best use of synergies across bp

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!