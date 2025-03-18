This role is eligible for relocation within country

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Role Overview :

The Senior SME – Workforce Productivity is responsible for monitor and analyse workforce productivity performance metrics and work closely with Retail Workforce Productivity Advisor and retail operations teams to continuously drive the labour model efficiencies. You are responsible for maintaining the retail labour model and carrying out administration tasks on our retail labour management platform (Reflexis)!

Shift Timing: 5 AM to 2 PM IST

Responsibilities :

Track and analyze workforce performance metrics to identify trends and opportunities for labour cost optimization

Provide regular reports on productivity metrics and workforce trends

Help developing labour hour/cost plans to ensure optimal workforce levels aligned with business needs

Apply data analytics to inform labour optimization project decision-making and drive productivity initiatives

Ensure labour optimization initiatives execution is consistent with project plans and cost savings are captured accordingly

Job requirements & qualifications:

Be comfortable with repetitive work and timebound actions

High attention to detail

Prior experience within a workforce planning role ideally with Reflexis or a similar platform

Confident using systems and s strong commercial skill

Proficient using workforce management systems such as Reflexis or similar platforms i.e. Kronos



