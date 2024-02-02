Senior SOX Auditor

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Audit Group



Grade GResponsible for leading and conducting audits to identify and provide assurance on the effectiveness of the internal control environment to minimise BP's risk effects, whilst supporting continuous improvement activities.



Internal audit is looking to recruit highly motivated individuals into BP’s internal audit team to set up a Sarbanes-Oxley centre of excellence in Pune India. You would join our global internal audit team whose vision is to ‘enable bp’s integrated energy company transition through its objective insights and advice’. We do this through a programme of audits and Sarbanes-Oxley testing.

As a SOX auditor you would be responsible for examining and assessing BP internal controls over financial reporting (ICFR) to support BP’s compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. Additionally, to support BP's risk management processes, financial process continuous improvements activities and playing a crucial role in promoting transparency, accuracy, and reliability in a company’s financial reporting practices. The role involves delivery of SOX audits covering all aspects of finance risk including key financial process (e.g., O2C, P2P, and R2R) and their relevant controls.

Key qualification and responsibilities are as follows:

Qualifications:

Bachelor's Degree, preferably in Accounting.

Professional certification CPA, CIA or equivalent license preferred but not necessary.

14+ Years in Accounting experience

Excellent written and verbal communication, with experience in collaborating with individuals across all levels of the organization.

Strong leadership, and stakeholder management skills.

Strong influencing skills.

Detail-oriented with strong project and time management skills

Knowledge of Sarbanes-Oxley Act provisions and methodologies for achieving compliance

Knowledge of auditing processes and methodologies

Works productively with minimal supervision, strong team leader and excellent presentation skills

Critical thinking and analytical skills

Minimal to no travel required.

Proficiency in MS Office

Responsibilities

Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Duties (90%)

Assist with leading SOX effort for worldwide operations, including coordination with business process owners regarding the documentation and operating effectiveness of their processes, risks and controls

Providing assistance to and mentoring for more junior members of the SOX testing team

Coordinating SOX testing across all team members and reporting results to SOX team leader

Discussing and presenting results to Finance Senior Audit Manager and VP Audit-Finance.

Assist with and understand SOX scoping discussions.

Perform first level of review and perform independent SOX testing for key controls.

Coordinate with external auditors on SOX testing and related activities

Identify and recommend potential changes and process and control improvements to existing controls, standards and procedures to improve operating performance while strengthening the control environment.

Interact effectively with a wide variety of people in a range of settings.

Maintain and update SOX documentation in SNOW IRM workpaper repository, including controls, test plans, etc.

Assist in documenting SOX deficiencies throughout the year.

Perform other projects as assigned, included but not limited to investigations, audits, etc.

Perform process walk-throughs, documents process narratives and flowcharts, and complete testing of areas assigned; and prepare accurate, complete, objective and timely audit workpapers to support conclusions and recommendations.

Our internal audit function is a globally based and diverse team of ~130 people, based principally in London, Houston, Budapest, Kuala Lumpur and Pune. We provide a centre of excellence for auditing bp’s principal risks across the globe and offer exceptional opportunities to enhance your career, business knowledge, networks and leadership skills. If you want to influence management and make a difference to how bp handles its financial risks, the SOX auditor role is for you.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Digital fluency, Influencing, Internal Auditing, Managing change, Managing volatility, Negotiating, Organizational knowledge, Organizational Savvy, Regional perspective, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management



