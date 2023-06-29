Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Senior Safety Advisor is a key contributor to ensuring the health, safety, and wellbeing of bp Cherry Point personnel and brings critical skills to the Health & Safety Team. This role will have focused accountabilities for supporting the safe planning and execution of Turnarounds and Projects at the bp Cherry Point Refinery and will be a valued member of the Turnaround and Projects organization. This role is accountable for developing and setting a strategic direction for preventing and reducing health and safety risks through the turnaround and project phases. The Senior Safety Advisor is a strong influencer for significant work scopes and provides safety expertise to support the safe and compliant execution of these activities.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

- Provide advisement and support to Project Management, Construction Management, Turnaround Planning, and Contractors related to all safety/HSSE related queries and discussions.

- Ensure that all safety procedures and programs, as well as federal and state regulations, are followed by bp and contract employees during the planning and execution phase of a turnaround or project.

- Responsible for driving consistent and continuously improving safety activities in turnarounds and projects of all sizes.

- Participate actively in assigned safety reviews of projects at all stages (HAZOP, HAZID, PHSSER, etc)

- Deliver high quality HSSE plans for Turnaround and Project work scopes

- Support the development of Risk documents and monitor the agreed scope and mitigations for turnarounds and projects.

- Develop, embed and assure that there are HSSE Management Systems in support of bp’s Turnaround Common Process for the safe planning, executing and subsequent learning during Turnaround events.

- Lead and participate in incident investigations

- Perform self-verification assessments and system assurance audits for multiple occupational health and safety programs to ensure conformance with applicable site and regulatory requirements.

- Serve as a subject matter expert for assigned safety subject areas

- Support contractor selection processes

- High School Diploma or equivalent

This role will work extended and modified shifts (swings, weekends, nights, etc) during periods of high intensity work.

Essential Education/Experience:

- 5+ years of experience with overseeing safety programs in refining, chemical manufacturing facilities, or major construction organization.

- Demonstrated skills in influencing and collaborating across multiple stakeholder teams

- Demonstrated ability to navigate construction and general industry compliance and safe work practices

- Excellent written and verbal communication skills

- Demonstrated ability to use Microsoft suite programs (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PowerBI, etc)

- Physical ability to handle the demands of the job with or without accommodation. This will include climbing stairs and ladders, carrying items that weigh 25 pounds or more, standing or walking on your feet for an extended period, work at heights, and in confined spaces.

- Be able to obtain or have a valid Transportation Workers Identification Credential (TWIC) card.

How much do we pay (Base)? $99,000 - $156,000

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why Join Us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.