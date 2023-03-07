Senior Safety Specialist, Offshore Wind

Job summary

Join us and become the Senior Safety Specialist within our global offshore wind business where you'll be responsible for providing independent, expert advice to our projects and operations teams, supporting the design, construction and operation of our rapidly growing offshore wind business; a core element of bp's strategy.



By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020 and you could play an important role leading the delivery of this ambition. We are looking for a high calibre individual to join our expanding Health, Safety & Sustainability (HS&S) team to lead HS&S strategies to help us become the safest and most sustainable wind developer in the world. In this role you will be responsible for partnering with project teams to establish HS&S priorities and programmes that underpin performance delivery. You will collaborate with project teams to drive safety in design, establish safety requirements and promote a strong safety culture in construction activities and operations.



About bp

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

Senior Safety Specialist



This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.

In this role You will:

Lead the delivery of global safety programmes, ensuring the impact is measured and assessed against performance expectations

Engage, partner and challenge projects and operations teams in managing safety risks and driving performance improvement.

Provide expert safety advice to influence the design, construction and operation of our windfarms and associated infrastructure

Work closely with front line contractors and service partners to embed safety considerations in work execution.

Act as a role model for safety, creating the conditions for a strong 'speak up' culture to thrive, in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles, bp beliefs, ethics and compliance.

Support and participate in site safety visits to understand efficiency of safety programmes and promote safety culture.

Coach & support project leadership to assure that safety risks are adequately identified and addressed.

Lead all aspects of HS&S compliance, and manage regulatory engagement and delivery of related commitments

Support verification of safety risks and barrier strength, supporting JV verification and assurance as required.

Promote a safety learning culture in the organisation, embedding the incident investigation process.

Supervise and support incidents, including classification, investigation and reporting

Monitor relevant leading and lagging safety metrics, highlighting trends and providing practical insights

Represent bp at relevant offshore wind industry safety groups, forums and events

What You will need to be successful:

Proficient in English

Degree in related field, Engineering or Science or equivalent experience

Chartership, or equivalent in Occupational Health and Safety,

Global Wind Organisation Trained (offshore)

At least 5 years experience in the energy industry delivering safety in a lead role

Proven track record of delivering strategic safety programmes

Experience of executive safety coaching and strong communication and group facilitation skills.

Track record of strategic thinking and influencing the direction of an organisation.

Application of practices, processes, and procedures to assure conformance with relevant safety standards and good practice.