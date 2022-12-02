Senior Salesforce Developer

Job summary

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Summary of Role



Salesforce Centre for Enablement team provides platform governance and enablement to product teams across all bp as well as encouraging awareness and adoption of Salesforce across the organization. This role is instrumental in reinventing the digital experience by redefining end user access to technology using high productivity development tools. Enterprise Technology Engineers are responsible for developing applications for our professional and citizen developers. In this role you will have the opportunity to apply your technical skills in application development, platform engineering and automation. To promote best-practice and support the broader organization by implementing the guide rails to operate safely. This role will help build maturity and forge greater adoption of Agile delivery across bp.

Key responsibilities:

Chips in and collaborates to the design, implementation, and maintenance of reliable and scalable Salesforce products, Azure Pipelines

Adheres to and performs configuration and customization of the Salesforce.com platform

Defines, implements, and carries out platform-wide standards and processes to ensure integrity of the applications within the platform

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; Consumes approved DevSecOps enabled CI/CD pipelines.

Adheres to agile methodology and operates and builds DevOps maturity. Ensuring delivery of business incremental change safely and effectively

Actively contributes to building DevOps maturity, incrementally and measurably improving delivery velocity

Drive Salesforce Citizen Developer Initiative, grow Citizen Developer community to develop low/no code capability within the greater bp organisations.

Essential Experience:

5-8 years of professional experience, with a minimum of 3 years of Salesforce experience.

Development experience working on Salesforce platforms

Experience with customizing and extending pre-built Salesforce solutions

Proficient experience in crafting custom objects, external objects, standard objects, custom fields, page layouts, workflow, approval processes, validation rules, reports, dashboards, and email generation according to application requirements

Advance experience in LWC, Apex, Aura, API integration, DX and custom component configuration

Strong application design skills combined with strong data, integration, and security architecture skills

Experience in core web technologies including HTML5 and JavaScript

Experience with custom application development on Force.com, including Apex, Lightning, REST, APIs, etc.

Develop and/or harvest reusable assets and patterns to accelerate the speed of delivery and improve the quality of implementations

Able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand is key. and stakeholder management and ability to lead organizations through influence

Continuous learning and improvement mindset (for themselves and others)

Essential Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems

Desirable Experience: