Job summary

We are looking for Senior Schedular - LPG (Liquified Petroleum Gas) to join our Road Transport team based in Istanbul, Türkiye.



Being a part of bp Türkiye organization, Road Transport team performs efficient and first-class transport activities by ensuring operational safety, compliance and integrity throughout the country and implementing consistent and standardized processes.



The primary target of the team is to manage Fuel, LPG and Air products transportation activities among the relevant terminals and from terminals to retail sites and to ensure safe, cost effective, efficient, competitive and customer responsive service is delivered to business partners in line with bp HSSE targets.



Road Transportation Scheduling team manages the optimum transportation of fuel and LPG product from terminals to retail sites according to Turkish laws, Road Transportation and HSSE procedures.



In this role, we expect you to supervise the LPG Scheduling team delivering planning services during the operations carried out 7/24 as well as communicate directly with Haulier's staff and the relevant parties in the entire Road Transport network for any issues related to complete LPG deliveries throughout the 7/24 operations and ensure safe performance of the activity while optimizing the plan as required.



You will report to Truck Logistics Coordinator and will be the key contact for the Hauliers, Sales, Engineering, Fuel supply and other teams to make sure a smooth and integrated planning and scheduling of Road Transport activities.



Role is open for those who have legal right to work in Türkiye.

About the role:



In this role, you will have the opportunity to:



• Review the daily/real-time plans in progress and manage deviations to ensure they are optimized while ensuring that trip and deliveries are exactly matched and completed on time and also make sure that all changes made in delivery plans are notified to all customers.

• Ensure the performance of planning activities of regions in line with the targeted Key Performance Indicators and perform checks of deliveries for effective planning.

• Supervise continuous improvement and ensure that the performance is aligned with agreed Key Performance Indicators and Regulations governing the Transportation of Dangerous Goods, as well as the service level standards set forth in the Service Level Agreements including bp OMS principles.

• Manage information exchange between Hauliers and credit department with respect to obtaining and accelerating credit approvals; creating control mechanisms to increase efficiency by means of benefiting from system reporting facilities, improving optimization by means of sharing results with transportation contractors, and following-up continuous development.

• Ensure balance among vehicle maintenance, driver trainings and delivery schedules, and making sure that the vehicles are kept in a maintained manner, that drivers are trained on time and deliveries are performed smoothly.

• Perform checks of new retail sites to be included in the dealer network such as Journey Risk Assessments before first filling, site maneuvering plans, etc., and ensuring they are reported.

• Support team members with respect to all aspects of their positions including Performance/Key Performance Indicators, behaviors and customer service.

• Follow-up retail site defects (following up defects and unsafe acts and conditions and proving on-time notifications regarding them "STOP" the delivery operation if necessary.)

• Execute data checks and entries on the Trip Planning Program (WinDMS) and ERP system (ISP) and ensure follow-up in case of issues as single point of accountability.

• Assist the implementation of new programming software and the performance of changes within the most favorable time frame possible without disrupting business continuity.

• Prepare periodic (weekly, monthly, annual) reports related to key efficiency criteria such as Km driven recorded, fuel consumption, and non-delivered fuel quantity taken back in the vehicle and perform monthly vehicle/stock reconciliation and preparing Stock-out reports.

• Make sure that all deliveries performed have their relevant delivery notes and invoices issued, proceed reconciliation for them using the relevant ISP reports, and take actions for missing or manually generated.



About you:



You will hold a University degree.



It would be essential that you have:



• Good numerical and analytical skills with ability to prepare detailed reports

• Advanced knowledge of MS Office tools (in particular Excel)

• High level of HSSE awareness

• Ability to work in emergency cases

• Performance-driven and Customer-oriented approach

• Strong interpersonal skills and ability to communicate with stakeholders at different levels

• Ability to perform in diverse environment

• Intermediate level of English language



Desirable criteria:



• Working knowledge of Road Transport/Logistics