Senior Scientist - Fermentation

Job Family Group:Research & Technology Group
Job Description:
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. Technology innovation will play a vital role in shaping the scale-up and commercialization of the net zero building blocks – and bp is investing in focused research and development (R&D) to generate future competitive advantage.
In bp, in-house science and R&D is conducted by the Technology organization with Applied Sciences (AS) focused on the physical and biological world. The AS teams have the remit to differentiate the present and innovate the future, we help to maintain the competitiveness of our established businesses, such as Castrol and Fuels, while also creating the technology foundations for our transition growth businesses including biofuels, renewables, hydrogen and electrification.
We are currently looking to deepen our focus in a number of key areas and plan to establish a number of dedicated innovation squads covering identified growth areas.
Job description
This is an opportunity to join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation to reimagine energy for people and our planet.
The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy team is the central research organisation for biosciences, chemistry, materials sciences, fundamental biofuels pathways, green hydrogen/ electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture. This team also incorporates computational modelling of biosciences and chemistry. The Biosciences Center (BSC) works to identify current opportunities and assess future opportunities across the range of bp’s businesses, supporting bp’s ambition to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. The Center stays closely connected to bp businesses and external technologies, and ensures the expertise required to progress opportunities through the early stages of technology development.
The Center also advises businesses on biological issues and partnership opportunities. The team is comprised of flexible, agile, multi-skilled, innovative members that work collaboratively across the research portfolio.
The Senior Scientist - Fermentation will lead strategies for larger scale testing of biogas production. The successful candidate will support the execution of experiments to improve biogas production from a wide slate of feedstocks in anaerobic digestion. The individual will join a group of interactive scientists and should have strong communication skills and outstanding inter-disciplinary problem solving and critical thinking skills, with a strong interest in the pursuit of scientific discovery. This position requires hands-on work at the bench with a recent experience of delivering experimental results.
Key accountabilities
Essential criteria and qualifications:
Desirable criteria
Other
Why join us
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
How much do we pay ? 121- 173K. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Anaerobic Digestion, Biogas, Fermentation processes, Fermentations, Fermentation Systems
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.