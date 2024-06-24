Senior Scientist - Fermentation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Research & Technology Group



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. Technology innovation will play a vital role in shaping the scale-up and commercialization of the net zero building blocks – and bp is investing in focused research and development (R&D) to generate future competitive advantage.

In bp, in-house science and R&D is conducted by the Technology organization with Applied Sciences (AS) focused on the physical and biological world. The AS teams have the remit to differentiate the present and innovate the future, we help to maintain the competitiveness of our established businesses, such as Castrol and Fuels, while also creating the technology foundations for our transition growth businesses including biofuels, renewables, hydrogen and electrification.

We are currently looking to deepen our focus in a number of key areas and plan to establish a number of dedicated innovation squads covering identified growth areas.

This is an opportunity to join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation to reimagine energy for people and our planet.

The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy team is the central research organisation for biosciences, chemistry, materials sciences, fundamental biofuels pathways, green hydrogen/ electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture. This team also incorporates computational modelling of biosciences and chemistry. The Biosciences Center (BSC) works to identify current opportunities and assess future opportunities across the range of bp’s businesses, supporting bp’s ambition to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. The Center stays closely connected to bp businesses and external technologies, and ensures the expertise required to progress opportunities through the early stages of technology development.

The Center also advises businesses on biological issues and partnership opportunities. The team is comprised of flexible, agile, multi-skilled, innovative members that work collaboratively across the research portfolio.

The Senior Scientist - Fermentation will lead strategies for larger scale testing of biogas production. The successful candidate will support the execution of experiments to improve biogas production from a wide slate of feedstocks in anaerobic digestion. The individual will join a group of interactive scientists and should have strong communication skills and outstanding inter-disciplinary problem solving and critical thinking skills, with a strong interest in the pursuit of scientific discovery. This position requires hands-on work at the bench with a recent experience of delivering experimental results.

Serve as subject matter expert for large-scale anaerobic digestion

Support experimental efforts related to biogas production via anaerobic digestion including experimental design.

Apply process and biological insights to find opportunities for improvement in performance of anaerobic digestion processes including options for scale-up.

Interpret data and data quality and ability to communicate to cross functional scientific audiences.

Support HSSE requirements for operation and maintaining a biosafety level 2 (BSL2) facility.

Attention to detail and trouble-shooting skills.

Ability to work in a face-paced, multi-disciplinary environment, both independently and within a project team.

Promote safety initiatives and champion compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct.

Education: Masters/PhD degree (3+ years) from the following fields: bioengineering, chemical engineering, biochemistry, enzymology, molecular biology, biology, synthetic biology, chemistry or related fields (or bachelors 5+ years of relevant experience). Experience must be validated by a track record of publications.

Experience working in and maintaining a BSL2 facility.

Research and lab-based experience in anaerobic digestion or similar fermentation processes involving microbial consortia.

Understanding of microbiology and experience with various organisms common in anaerobic digestion microbial consortia. Knowledge of impacts of feedstock, nutrient, and chemical and biological additives on variability of yield and biogas quality.

In-depth knowledge of anaerobic digestion, including understanding of bio-reactor design and operations, process monitoring and control, and analytical techniques.

Outstanding inter-disciplinary problem solving and critical thinking skills, with a passion for scientific innovation and low carbon technology. Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to interact effectively with technical and non-technical collaborators.

Experience and ability to work effectively in a multi-tasking, fast pace, and matrix environment, with skills on prioritizing, delivery and being flexible in response to change.

Effective decision making with the ability to provide expert advice and clear recommendations, and to propose insights and develop solutions to sophisticated problems.

Experience of handling third party relationships, including academic collaborators.

Travel – up to 25%. Travel between the various locations (in the UK, US, Europe, India, and China) may be required. Must be willing to work in other locations for extended periods of time.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay ? 121- 173K. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Anaerobic Digestion, Biogas, Fermentation processes, Fermentations, Fermentation Systems



