Senior Security Crisis Management Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Security Crisis Management Advisor (SCMA) at the direction of and reporting to the Head of Security Crisis and Continuity Management, to ensure conformance with the BPX ENERGY Crisis Management Policy, BPX Security Policy (K0000000991), BPX ENERGY OMS 4.4 and 4.6, Crisis & Continuity Management (CCM) Policy (K0000000990) and compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and regulation. The SCMA shall be responsible for but not limited to the coordination, the planning and scheduling of Incident Management Team (IMT) drills, Incident Management Team (IMT) drill scenario development, observation, and after-action evaluation of Incident Management Team (IMT) drills. The SCMA will also from time to time be tasked with physical security site survey audits, security risk assessments, access control assessments, investigation of incidents such as loss, theft, and suspicious activity. The SCMA will also support all business units and functions during crisis events, contraband searches, employee termination and any other task directed by the Head of Security Crisis and Continuity Management.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Schedule crisis management drills, training, and exercise scenarios in coordination with the business and assist as requested in the execution of those exercises.

Develop exercise scenarios and conduct after action reviews with BU IMT.

Support response teams during activations as requested.

Maintain and update BU’s Security Management Plans (SMP) and Incident Management Plans (IMP), as changes occur.

Monitor and advise the Head of Security regarding conformance with BPX ENERGY OMS 3.5, BPX ENERGY Security Policy (K0000000991), BPX ENERGY OMS 4.4 and 4.6, Crisis & Continuity Management (CCM) Policy (K0000000990); and ensure compliance with applicable security regulatory requirements.

Perform duties that support the risk assessment process, to include physical and technical security systems designed to deter, mitigate, and respond to security incidents.

Develop reports on applicable security incidents.

Participate in investigations in accordance with BPX ENERGY OMS 4.4 and the BPX ENERGY Security Incident Investigation Protocol.

Train, lead and coach employees to develop and ensure competencies in the areas of Security, to include the LT, office, operations, wells, and contingent work staff personnel.

Provide technical guidance on OSHA requirements and BPX ENERGY policies (i.e., Emergency Response, Information Security, Non-Harassment/Workplace Violence, etc.).

Essential Experience and Education:

10 years of experience (or cumulative experience) in:

Crisis Management

Corporate Security Management

Operation Center Management

U.S. Law Enforcement

U.S. Emergency Services

U.S. Military management

Understanding of oil and gas operations and equipment

Administrator level proficiency (or the ability to acquire proficiency) in Genetec access control systems and Symmetry case management software

Strong communication (verbal & written) and facilitation skills

Ability to influence and manage change with senior and junior personnel

Ability to effectively manage available resources and prioritize work on a continual basis

Highly proficient computer skills (Microsoft Office (Teams, Outlook, ect.))

Knowledge of the security elements found within applicable oil and gas regulations

Knowledge of systems used for work orders, maintenance, automation, production accounting, etc.

Experience working on projects with an external compliance component

Self-directed and self-motivated team player.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $98,000-$150,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for people, Business Continuity Management, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Crisis and emergency response management, HR incident response, Managing exercises and drills, Site Emergency Response



Legal Disclaimer:

