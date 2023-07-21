Senior Seismic Rock Physics Specialist

Job summary

In the role you will be responsible for working with well data to model the seismic response of rocks and fluids and providing the rock physics foundation to projects where seismic amplitudes are used for subsurface characterization. The role will give the successful individual opportunities to work with company experts, to deepen and/or broaden their existing skills and strengthen their core skills while impacting business delivery and supporting technology development and discipline capability. The role provides an excellent opportunity to understand and impact the diversity of geographies and business challenges across the bp Subsurface portfolio. The team currently has members based in Houston, Sunbury, and Port of Spain including a diverse range of backgrounds and experience, and has a friendly, supportive culture based around mutual support and collaboration. Team members work closely with integrated geoscientists, geophysical analysts and many other members of the subsurface organization. This role is not open to international relocation or expat assignment.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About the role

As a rock physics specialist in the team, you will work with Global Subsurface Solutions, Exploration or Region based squads to appropriately scope projects to support business objectives and integrate technical products into the broader subsurface workflows. Describing and communicating the associated uncertainties will be a key component. Projects will include:

Petrophysical interpretation of well data including the ability to identify and edit poor quality data

Performing fluid substitution and modelling the impact of pressure, porosity, thickness, lithology and net-to-gross changes

Integration of data from other disciplines including sedimentology, fluid analysis, pore pressure, reservoir quality and petroleum systems

Models of Extended Elastic Impedance and reflectivity responses and creating concise summaries of the key controls of seismic amplitudes/AVO

Assessment of the potential for Direct Hydrocarbon Indicators and reservoir quality predictions for exploration squads

Providing rock physics relationships for seismic amplitude characterization workflows (eg Stochastic Inversion)

Timelapse seismic feasibility and calibration studies incorporating core velocity measurements and reservoir simulation to seismic workflows

Enhancements and adaptation of deployed workflows

Coaching of squad members

About you

In addition to holding a degree in a Physics or Geoscience related subject and around 10 years industry experience working rock physics it is important that you can also demonstrate:

A good track record working with both geophysical and petrophysical data

A strong drive for personal development including understanding both technical detail and practical applications

A business value focused mindset

Comfort working across multiple time zones in an agile and flexible manner.

Good communication skills both one-to-one and working remotely.

Ability to work independently while comfortable seeking support when appropriate.

A collaborative working style.

Enthusiasm to trial new technologies

It would also be beneficial if you have:

Experience of technical coaching

Coding skills using Python

Some experience of Techlog and Petrel software

About bp

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Completions petrophysics, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depositional framework, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Reservoir geomechanics, Rock properties, Static reservoir description, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Supplier Relationship Management, Well Delivery and Operations, Well integrity petrophysics, Well interventions petrophysics, Well planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.