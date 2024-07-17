Senior Service Delivery Engineer (Retail Service Management)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

We, at Digital Enterprise in bp, are passionate about customer experience and deliver technical solutions that enable colleagues and convenience partnerships to generate business value for bp in today's markets!

Our Enterprise Technology engineers mission is to support the entire lifecycle of technical products and services from our providers to ensure efficient performance are in line with agreed IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience. They provide core engineering capabilities in service development, maintenance, testing, operations and ongoing improvement.

This role combines appropriate technical product expertise with IT operations to improve efficiency of delivery and the quality of technical support services and to thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraged and empowered to innovate, deliver initiatives and technologies that optimize operational efficiency for business growth.

In this role you will have the opportunity to promote best-practice and support the broader organization to operate safely. This role will help support growth and adoption of Agile delivery across bp.

What you will do?

You will support day to day service delivery activities, including change, release, major incident management, resilience planning and testing, vulnerability and risk management.

Provide technical direction, clarification and support of primarily back-office/head-office systems and key integrations with site, above-site and partner solutions.

Strong focus on operational integrity, aligning with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls defined by strategy, digital security or other relevant regulatory, legal and compliance teams.

Provide technical advice on major digital projects/initiatives and collaborate extensively with technology teams to review and expedite new demand and sophisticated incidents

Planning and execution of key market and global convenience retail trading programmes, mainly in Australia and New Zealand but also in other markets and the wider eco-system

identify areas for automation/improvement across the integrated system landscape; define and manage continuity and disaster recovery plans and tests, working together with the relevant support teams.

Experience and Job Requirements

Extensive experience in the supporting and optimizing IT services throughout their entire lifecycle working with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and improve IT service offerings, aligning them with business goals and industry best practices.

Solid experience in implementing and managing retail head office and supply chain solutions.

Solid understanding and application of modern service delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of product-led delivery

Our Benefits:

We offer a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values!

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (60/40 Hybrid working arrangement)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.