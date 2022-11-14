Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable and affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to grow and deliver innovation at pace, while shaping the future of bp.



Our bp human experience design (bphxd) team is passionate about designing for a digital and sustainable future and putting humans at the heart of design. As part of the bphxd team, you’ll be transforming bp to a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop new businesses, products and services, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in new and exciting ways within the digital heart of bp.



This is a great opportunity for a Senior Service Designer to join our fast-growing HXD team, to partner with the Service Design lead to take ownership over the Service Design of their project working closely with the connecting design disciplines within their project team. This person will be designing outstanding service experiences, and thinks deeply about people, processes, and systems.



We are looking for a storyteller who has the talent for empowering and educating a wide variety of audiences on all things Service design, taking them on a journey to truly understand the value of service design. You will be facilitator of visions and perspectives for all discipline peers, and help create a shared understanding of your project using the lens of viability, desirability, and feasibility. You will be supporting the Service Design needs of your project team to produce artefacts such as service design blueprints, service experience prototypes, and empathy maps.



Work with the project team to be the voice and lead for Service Design to implement best practices, and plan, facilitate and execute design thinking workshops.

Carry out key service design activities from our processes, ways of working and best practices.

Communicate key insights and findings from Service Design activities.

Collaborate with other design disciplines within your project team such as product designers, user researchers and digital designers to create a cohesive story and seamless experience.

Work with designers from connecting projects.

Working closely with user researchers to lead the planning and facilitation of different research methods, as well as working closely with product designers to develop designs and basic prototypes.

Understand qualitative and quantitative research methods and when to use them. Experience of planning and facilitating user research, and analysing the data to provide practical insight

Knowledge and experience of a wide range of tools and methods, such as service design blueprints and personas.

Ability to dive into, and map the complex backstage capabilities such as Technology, People, Processes, and Policies

Ability to create engaging narratives that are used to help partners to empathise with the research insights, as well as to bring to life the target state customer and colleague experience

Able to confidently facilitate and lead workshops with both designers and project partners to create a shared understanding of the problem space, the users, and the end to end journey

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment

Understanding and utilizing human experience design practices for each step of the process.

Strong written and verbal communication skills