At bp, we're aspiring to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to grow and deliver innovation at pace while shaping the future of bp.We are looking for a versatile Senior Service Designer to join our fast-growing and diverse team of designers who are passionate about creating outstanding user experiences for innovative products for bp pulse. bp pulse is one of the largest electric vehicle charging companies in the UK, and is committed to growing and expanding a global network of charging points. The new brand has international presence in Germany, The Netherlands, China, US, and soon more countries.As Senior Service Designer you will drive and connect all Service Design activities across one of bp pulse product portfolio. You will be collaborating with multi-disciplinary teams and be responsible for the quality of the project deliverables. You will be both hands on, delivering project work with teams but also be comfortable providing design guidance / mentorship when needed.You'll be an active member of the Service Design community to share knowledge, develop innovative approaches to problem solving, and give to the evolution of the tools and methods of the practice.



What you will deliver

Your key responsibility will be to lead one of the bp pulse’s value proposition through the design of the TO-BE customer journeys and service blueprints to drive continuous service improvements and innovations along the customer experience, and its integration with other bp offerings. Using your strong ability to synthesise needs from different stakeholders, you will:

Be an expert communicator about our service propositions and how we can make it better. You will do this by empowering and educating your peers and project stakeholders on all things Service Design, taking them on a journey to truly understand the value that service design can unlock for our customers and the business.

Understand and utilise human experience design practices for each step of the product life cycle.

Build and iterate a cohesive view of your project, using workshops and best practices to facilitate the collaboration of all project disciplines to create a seamless cohesive experience for both the end users and key stakeholders.

Be facilitator of visions and perspectives for all discipline peers in creating a shared vision and understanding of your project using the lens of viability, desirability and feasibility.

Provide the Service Design needs of your project team to produce service design blueprints, illustrated journey maps, concept designs, service experience prototypes, integrating accessibility requirements, empathy maps, and value proposition proposals, for the creation and evolution of products and services.

Plan, facilitate and execute outputs of design-led workshops.

Apply information architecture (such as user flows, taxonomy, hierarchy etc.) to services and products.

Understand different research methods and how to structure research and basics tests to reduce the risk of confirmation and one other type of bias impacting the results, working closely with researchers to develop designs and basic prototypes based upon scenarios.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

An exceptional investigative mentality, technical curiosity, appreciation for people, making future concepts tangible, and the ability to prioritise value are what matters the most for this role. The successful candidate should have experience working as a service designer / UX designer within an in-house design team or at a design agency. Your should be able to articulate the value you brought in the different projects you’ve worked on, both from a user satisfaction and a business performance outcome.

You are required to have:

BS/MS Degree; preference for Human Computer Interaction, Service Design, or Computer Science; or equivalent experience.

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.

A portfolio that highlights your approach to problem solving coupled with your skills in research, user experience, and design (both visual and interaction) with tangible outcomes.

Expertise in design thinking methodology practices.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Not required but would be important to have an interest in electric mobility - ie. vehicles, transportation and electrification.

You will work with

You will be reporting to the Service Design Lead.

You will be joining bp pulse’s growing team of 15+ designers representing diverse subject areas: user research, content design, service design, product design and design engineering.

This team is part of the wider Customer and Product division responsible for driving the digital roadmap for some of our most exciting and future facing business areas. You will also be interacting with other departments and disciplines such as:

Product Management

Customer Insights

Customer Value Proposition & Marketing

Branding

Delivery Management

Systems Engineering

Customer Care

Operations…



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



