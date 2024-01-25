Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



Job Description:

To reimagine energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. We will aim to dramatically reduce carbon in our operations and in our production, and grow new low carbon businesses, products and services. We will advocate for fundamental and rapid progress towards Paris and strive to be a leader in transparency.

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

Working with us, you can do this by:

deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and ‎safety ambitions

driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models

collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new ‎businesses from them

protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks.

Because together we are:

Originators, builders, guardians and disruptors.‎

Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs.‎

Empathetic, curious, creative and inclusive.

The Role

We are looking for a Senior Service Designer to join our fast-growing HXD team, to partner with the Service Design lead to take ownership over the Service Design of their project working closely with the connecting design disciplines within their project team. This person will be passionate about building outstanding experiences and who thinks deeply about people, processes and systems. This person will be passionate about enabling their project team to create a cohesive view of all team subject area perspectives that can be applied to drive and anchor the direction of their project by implementing Service Design processes and standard methodologies.



Your skills

Working with the Service Design Lead for the value stream to implement HXD standards within their project.

Be an expert communicator with empowering and educating subject area peers and project partners on all things Service Design, taking them on a journey to truly understand the value of service design.

Understanding and applying human experience design practices for each step of the process.

Build and iterate a cohesive view of your project, using workshops and best practices to facilitate the collaboration of all project disciplines to create a seamless cohesive experience for both the end users and key stakeholders.

Be facilitator of visions and perspectives for all subject area peers in creating a shared vision and understanding of your project using the lens of viability, desirability and feasibility.

Supporting the Service Design needs of your project team to produce service design blueprints, illustrated journey maps, concept designs, service experience prototypes, integrating accessibility requirements, empathy maps, and value proposition proposals, for the creation and evolution of products and services.

Expert in the planning, facilitating and executing of outputs of design thinking style workshops.

Apply information architecture (such as user flows, taxonomy, hierarchy etc.) to services and products.

An expert in design thinking methodology practices.

Understanding and leading of different research methods and how to structure research and basics tests to reduce the risk of confirmation and one other type of bias impacting the results, working closely with researchers to develop designs and basic prototypes based upon scenarios.

Effectively consolidate and communicate key findings and insights cross-functional and to key partners.

Your Accountabilities

Working with the project team to be the voice and lead for Service Design to implement best practices, plan, facilitate and complete design thinking style workshops.

Carrying out key service design activities from our processes, ways of working and standard methodologies.

Consolidating and Communicating key insights and findings from Service Design activities.

Collaborating with other design subject areas within your project team such as product designers, user researchers and digital designers to create a cohesive story and seamless experience.

Collaborate with designers (and various different agencies) from connecting projects.

Nice to have

Basic visual design and UX skills to be applied for playback decks/presentations, service blueprints and all other service design-based deliverables.



You’re Required to have

BS/MS Degree; preference for Human Computer Interaction, Service Design, or Computer Science; or equivalent experience.

Experience working as a service designer with an in-house Design team or at a Design agency.

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.

A portfolio that highlights your approach to problem solving coupled with your skills in research, user experience, and design (both visual and interaction)

Strong written and verbal communication skills





Your Benefits

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

