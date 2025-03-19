Senior Service Designer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

You will work with

You will join the Product & Projects discipline whose remit is to help bring customer centricity, innovation, commercial value and pace as bp seeks to use technology to drive differentiation for our brand for both customers & shareholders. The team will strive to build a dynamic and inspiring environment where our people are not only hired but also nurtured to their fullest potential. The team will develop, train & provide ground breaking standards, innovative tools, and a vibrant culture of support, to empower employees in the technology organization to soar to new heights, revolutionizing customer focus and driving global success. This is more than a discipline; it's a movement towards a brighter, more agile future.

Let me tell you about the role

This is a critical role held within the team, responsible for building service design capability within our Indian hub and across other global teams, driving excellence in design practices, fostering talent development, and ensuring alignment with business and customer needs. This person will set the vision for service design capabilities, define best practices, and establish frameworks that enable teams to deliver high-quality, user-centered solutions. This role involves mentoring and upskilling designers, recruiting top talent, and cultivating a culture of innovation and collaboration. The Capability Lead also partners closely with product, engineering, and business leaders to integrate design strategy into broader organizational goals, ensuring scalability and consistency across global markets. Additionally, they stay ahead of industry trends, advocate for design maturity, and champion the value of design within the enterprise.

What you will deliver

Service design frameworks & standards: Develop, document, and maintain service design methodologies, playbooks, and best practices to ensure consistency and scalability across the enterprise.

Capability development & training: Establish training programs, coaching, and career development pathways to enhance service design expertise within the organization.

Service blueprints & customer journey maps: Lead the creation and refinement of service blueprints and end-to-end customer journey mapping to improve cross-functional alignment and service delivery.

Tooling & iInfrastructure: Define and implement service design tools, research methodologies, and collaboration platforms to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

Cross-functional collaboration & integration: Work closely with product, business, operations, and technology teams to ensure service design principles are embedded into decision-making and execution.

Measurement & impact assessment: Establish KPIs and measurement frameworks to track the effectiveness of service design initiatives and their contribution to business and customer outcomes.

Thought leadership & advocacy: Champion service design within the organization, educating stakeholders on its value and driving a culture of human-centered design and continuous improvement.

Community & culture building: Foster a strong internal service design community through events, knowledge-sharing initiatives, and cross-team collaboration.

What you’ll need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Bachelor’s degree in Design, Human-Computer Interaction, or a related field, or equivalent experience.

Experience as a Service Designer or similar role.

Strong understanding of user-centered design principles.

Proficiency in service blueprinting and journey mapping.

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

Ability to work optimally in a cross-functional team environment.

Experience with prototyping and testing service concepts.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Familiarity with AI tools and technologies, including understanding how AI can positively impact the field of service design.

The Service Designer at this level is capable of independently seeing an initiative through to the end, applying technical and practical knowledge to solve problems. They can conduct user research and analyze findings to inform decisions, develop service blueprints with moderate complexity, and contribute meaningfully to cross-functional collaboration. They are skillful at navigating organizational complexity and encouraging cross-functional collaboration.

