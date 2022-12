Job summary

Service Engineers will collaborate extensively with technology teams to resolve complex incidents, requests and problems, and will act as technical advisors on major digital projects. Service Engineers will also assure the safe application and adoption of new and changed technology into the environment, working with customers to ensure requirements are met and respond to escalation where needed.

Key Responsibilities:

Take the lead to manage resolution of major incidents impacting BP

Take responsibility for investigation, diagnosis and resolution of major incidents

Ensure progress assessment on major incidents, making appropriate interventions, directing and facilitating resolution activity. Ensuring appropriate escalation within resolution teams and service management at their discretion during a major incident

Manage the quality of communications to stakeholders ensuring that major incident communications are relevant, concise and timely.

Collaborate with Service Management teams to ensure that incidents, problems and changes are defined & understood to enable faster response to incidents.

Ensure adherence to major incident management process, accurate reflection of actions of major incident and problem records, and that changes to Configuration Items are recorded

Work as part of the Major Incident Management team to ensure team performance

Manage the Service Performance and relevant reporting activities related to the services/products offered and help advance bp’s technology-related transformation drawing meaningful insights from data and supporting innovation and delivery of iterative solutions.

Protect, evolve, innovate, enhance and optimize the services managed, the products offered and the overall customer experience.

Participate in the capacity as a citizen developer to develop no-code, low-code digital product to drive service automation in support of bp’s digitalization journey.

Contribute to community knowledge sharing and drive a culture of continuous improvement within your team

ITIL Core Process

Specialized in Major Incident Management, Problem, Crisis & Continuity

Service Design

Business Risk Management

Business Process Improvement

Requirements Definition & Management

Compliance and regulated environments

Years of experience: 6 to 10 years, with a minimum of 5 to 7 years of relevant experienceExperience operating within a business-critical and regulated environmentRequired Criteria