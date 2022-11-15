Site traffic information and cookies

Senior Service Engineer

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142784BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

As a Service Engineer you are a technology service expert providing bp with capabilities in the definition, and operation of critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.
Here at bp, we are looking for our next IT service owner within our service engineering profession.
This role is accountable for leading major SAP service with within bp’s Customer Platforms (B2B) Digital Portfolio! This consists of 30+ people over 3 continents developing, delivering, and operating multiple IT services, and applications which are rated as group core applications.
Our Enterprise solution (e.g. SAP) and custom IT systems are supporting supply chain management, plant maintenance, major B2B and B2C processes – including Air bp and EV charging, as well as financial settlement, accounting, reporting and planning. A priority over recent years has been moving our SAP services to AWS cloud. Over the coming years this role will co-own the Customer Platforms (B2B) Digital Portfolio contribution to the bp ERP strategy which includes the transformation of B2B SAP to S4 HANA.

We are looking for someone who is energetic, enterprising, has an innovative view and exhibits leadership capabilities. You will demonstrate knowledge of service management, technical and analytical competence as part of leading a team through the change of delivery processes. You will collaborate with senior business partners and external I&E teams.

Key Responsibilities:
  • Execute the development, testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services
  • Manage and report on operational integrity and operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.
  • Collaborate extensively with wider Digital technology teams to resolve incidents, requests, and problems
  • Assure the safe application and adoption of new and updated technologies into the environment
  • Execute process and system improvements, identifying, and implementing continuous value improvement plans for service engineering and ensuring best practice is shared across the team.
  • Team: Growing and developing the capability of your team to deliver the most agile and commercially cost-effective products is one of your top priorities. You will lead DevOps teams that are empowered and accountable. Demonstrated leadership through delegation, motivation and trust are expected of every leader at BP. Your success lies in enabling your team to be effective. You will not just lead, but you will “do”. Our culture is exploring, thinking, and doing. You will live this every single day and will expect your team do the same. You will act as a role model and mentor, inspiring and motivating employees to a high level of performance.
  • Relationships: You will act as the main interface for all facets of IT within your area of accountability, integrating the IT services under your direct control with those from other areas of I&E. The role requires thought leadership, and the ability to influence and inspire change in a positive and impactful way. Internal IT relationships are equally as meaningful. As well as having accountability for your own portfolio, you will represent your area of business in service of the wider IT agenda. Typical business partners include VPs and CFOs across Customer Platforms (B2B) Digital Portfolio and GBS. Key partner relationships include Accenture, IBM, Infosys, and WIPRO.
  • Leading change: Every Service has a lifecycle, and a strategy from inception through to retirement. If demand for your products is growing, then you should seek investment to support the demand. Where an opportunity is seen to eliminate or merge services, you should drive those changes, doing the right thing for bp.
  • Lead Innovation process, prioritization to deliver minimum viable product
  • Actively participate in service performance management & implementation, drive quality and efficiency
  • Maintain in-depth knowledge of specialisms, and provide advice regarding application
  • End-to-end service ownership: independently identify problems to be solved, breaking down problems together with support teams
  • Build new tools and approaches to automate repetitive activity, build and maintain re-usable systems for others and advocate for appropriate service improvement within Product development teams
  • Budget ownership, jointly with service portfolio owner

