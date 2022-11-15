Senior Service Engineer

Job summary

As a Service Engineer you are a technology service expert providing bp with capabilities in the definition, and operation of critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.

Here at bp, we are looking for our next IT service owner within our service engineering profession.

This role is accountable for leading major SAP service with within bp’s Customer Platforms (B2B) Digital Portfolio! This consists of 30+ people over 3 continents developing, delivering, and operating multiple IT services, and applications which are rated as group core applications.

Our Enterprise solution (e.g. SAP) and custom IT systems are supporting supply chain management, plant maintenance, major B2B and B2C processes – including Air bp and EV charging, as well as financial settlement, accounting, reporting and planning. A priority over recent years has been moving our SAP services to AWS cloud. Over the coming years this role will co-own the Customer Platforms (B2B) Digital Portfolio contribution to the bp ERP strategy which includes the transformation of B2B SAP to S4 HANA.



We are looking for someone who is energetic, enterprising, has an innovative view and exhibits leadership capabilities. You will demonstrate knowledge of service management, technical and analytical competence as part of leading a team through the change of delivery processes. You will collaborate with senior business partners and external I&E teams.





Key Responsibilities:

Execute the development, testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services

Manage and report on operational integrity and operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.

Collaborate extensively with wider Digital technology teams to resolve incidents, requests, and problems

Assure the safe application and adoption of new and updated technologies into the environment