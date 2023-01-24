Job summary

As a Senior Service Engineer you are a technology service expert providing bp with capabilities in the definition, and operation of critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.

The Staff Service Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time. You will bring the transferable skills which will allow you to support an immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time through exposure to different service areas.

They hold management roles over the delivery of services from internal squads or external providers to ensure business performance in line with agreed, SLOs, IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience. You ensure operational integrity and operational compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards. You are familiar with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome based services, and are skilled in working with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer difficulties, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity. You are a skilled vendor manager, able to ensure the success of traditional outsourced service contracts, and to drive continuous improvements in service quality and customer experience.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new industry technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Service Engineering Community.

You provide expertise and recommendations on how to improve wider services delivered by other members of the Service Engineering Community. You coach others in the Subject area to drive improved performance across our business, and drive awareness of Service Engineering principles into the other Disciplines within bp.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective teammate, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek guidance from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

Key Accountabilities

Develop documentation for policies, procedures and architectural landscape for retail operations. Build and test processes to pursue standardization of operations for business catalogues.

Lead operational and maintenance activities for Retail site systems, services and solutions.

Provide necessary expertise for the design and implementation of strategic solutions for Retail business, Digital Innovation and process automation.

Focus on operational integrity, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security and other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.

Ensure security assessments and risk management controls are conducted for critical vendors, services, solutions and applications that will sustain business operations.

Collaborate extensively with technology teams to resolve complex incidents, requests and problems, and act as technical advisors on major digital initiatives.

Lead incident management and change management processes as well as owning the I&E roadmap.

Own Service Lifecycle including service design, service delivery, SLA definitions and support models for existing and new services supporting Retail operations.

Maintain I&E budget and financial obligations to ensure resources are allocated accordingly with business objectives and roadmaps.

Essential Education and Experience

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, preferably in Computer Science, MIS/IT, or another STEM-related

No prior experience in the energy industry required

Complete tasks quickly and thoroughly, owns issues and is highly dependable.

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment. Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned.

Excellent social skills required to adapt to a constantly evolving technical environment

Strong teammate with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures

Bilingual English fluency – written, verbal and interpersonal

Ethical, honest, fair and of high integrity.

Desired Criteria

ITIL Certification

Retail Technology experience

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

Experience working with hyperscale cloud vendors (AWS/Azure) and service optimization within these environments

