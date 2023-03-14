Senior Service Engineer

Job summary

As a Service Engineer you are a technology service expert providing bp with capabilities in the definition, and operation of critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.

BP operates a subject area based organization and Service Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time. You will bring the transferable skills which will allow you to support an immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time through exposure to different service areas.

Our Service Engineers handle the delivery of services from internal squads or external providers to ensure business performance in line with agreed, SLOs, IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience. You ensure operational integrity and operational compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards. You are familiar with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome based services, and are skilled in working with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer problems, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity. You are a skilled vendor manager, able to hold suppliers to account for the quality of their delivery.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new industry technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Service Engineering Community.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective teammate, looking beyond your own area/interpersonal boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually improve your self-awareness and seek guidance from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES.

Implement the development, testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services

Lead and report on operational integrity and operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.

Collaborate extensively with wider Digital technology teams to resolve incidents, requests, and problems

Assure the safe application and adoption of new and updated technologies into the environment

Implement process and system improvements, identifying, and implementing continuous value improvement plans for service engineering and ensuring standard methodology is shared across the team.

Crucial Experience and SKILLS: