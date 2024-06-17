Senior Service Engineer - Enterprise Technology

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

At BP, we are playing to win!

bp Technology is the home to some of bp’s brightest digital specialists who partner with the business to advance our strategy using leading technology for today and tomorrow.

Service Engineers play a crucial role in ensuring a safe and reliable operation, maintenance, and optimization of hosting products and services. We require a blend of technical expertise, problem-solving skills, and customer interaction to deliver high-quality services.

Job description:

Our Service Engineers handle the delivery of services from internal squads or external providers to ensure business performance in line with agreed SLOs, IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience. Ensure operational integrity and operational compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards. Be familiar with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome-based services and are skilled in working with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer difficulties, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity. You are a skilled vendor manager, able to hold suppliers to account for the quality of their delivery.

About the role:

Implement the development, testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services

Manage and report on operational integrity and operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.

Collaborate extensively with wider Digital technology teams to resolve incidents, requests, and problems

Assure the safe application and adoption of new and updated technologies into the environment

Implement process and system improvements, identifying, and implementing continuous value improvement plans for service engineering and ensuring standard process is shared across the team

Create and maintain documentation to support successful operations via O365 tool set

Enhance customer experience by applying best practices, tooling, testing, and soft skills communication in written and verbal forms

Ability to work independently and collaboratively with multi-functional teams

What will you need to be successful:

Strong experience in scaled Service Delivery role with experience in handling software vendors or outsourced service providers alongside internal teams

Experience in ITIL, Azure DevOps (ADO) and Azure Foundation certification or equivalent experience using Azure including ARC

Proven Agile techniques and methodologies (such as working in a self-organizing multi-disciplinary squad), basic scripting skills with PowerShell & Python

Understanding of ServiceNow, auto-discovery and interface tools such as Azure ARC

Experience with supporting infrastructure hardware and software, as well as managing and monitoring the configuration and operation of systems

Microsoft Windows Server or RedHat Linux certification or equivalent experience is a must

Solid understanding of VMware, Hyper-V & Hyperconverged Infrastructure is desirable

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

Experience working with hyperscale cloud vendors (AWS & Azure) and service optimization within these environments

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects is desirable

What we offer:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

12 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave).

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Technology, please have a read through Technology | Who we are | Home (bp.com)



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

