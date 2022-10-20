Senior Service Engineer (Identity Access Management)

Job summary

Responsible for supporting service delivery through service management / process management activities (depending on specialism), supporting related operating practices and effective implementation of relevant standards, and providing sound knowledge and advice to support performance optimization. Specialisms: Service Management; Process Management.

As a Service Engineer in the Identity & Assessment Management team, you will be required to collaborate extensively with technology teams to resolve complex incidents, requests and problems and act as technical expert on digital projects. Service Engineers also assure the safe application and adoption of new and changed technology into the environment, working with customers to ensure requirements are met and respond to escalation where needed.



Key Accountabilities:

As an active team member of the Identity & Access Management (IAM) team you will be responsible for service development, maintenance, testing and operations including Software Reliability Engineering (SRE) and Operations Support

Understanding stakeholders’ feedback, developing and prioritizing new user stories / epic, testing changes and providing training on new product feature releases

Take responsibility for investigation, diagnosis and resolution of incidents ensuring appropriate escalation within resolution teams and service management

Contribute to the community knowledge sharing and drive a culture of continuous improvement within your team.

Encourage innovation and delivery of initiatives and technologies that will optimise operational efficiency and effectiveness

Champion the training and communication for best practices and standards

Desirable Education & Experience:

Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics or a hard science

8 to 12 years, with a minimum of 5 to 7 years of relevant experience operating within identity governance and access management.

Competent in working across complex Identify & Access Management (IAM) process and procedures

Experience in working with market leading Identity Governance & Administration (IGA) solutions for example Saviynt, Sailpoint, Okta, SAP cloud IGA etc (SAP GRC, ServiceNow GRC) and performing application onboarding into IGA platforms

Experience working on development, support and maintenance activity as an active member of a devops team.

Working knowledge around scripting Shell Scripting, Perl Scripting, PowerShell, is desirable although not mandate

Working knowledge of integration and middleware technologies like IBM Security Directory Integrator (TDI), Mulesoft, SAP PI, IBM Sterling File Gateway, Apache Camel etc

Expertise in preparing the Design Document and System Requirement document.

Configuration of Saviynt Security manager

Familiarity with API design patterns and Web Services (SCIM, REST, JSON, SOAP and other similar protocols).

Core experience in Identity and Access Management on various platforms like Windows AD, Sun Solaris 9/10, IBM AIX, HP-UX, RedHat Linux 9, SuSe Linux 8.2, MS Windows 2012

Knowledge around Authentication frameworks and protocols such as OIDC, OAuth, SAML etc

An understanding of various products of IGA platforms such as PAM, Recertification, Entitlements Governance etc and their integration with broader security solutions, such as Identity & Access Governance, SIEM, etc.

Familiar with installation, configuration and maintenance of systems hosted in major cloud providers such as AWS and Azure.

Good working knowledge of Agile and Waterfall delivery methodologies having worked to deliver across both methods.

Experience in medium/large-scale project implementation cycles

Preferred Criteria / Skills

Experience in delivering at least one of RBAC/PBAC/ABAC concepts across

Appreciation of IAM processes including application access governance, attestation, compliance and audit controls to including SOX across SAP, cloud technologies (AWS/Azure)

Good analytical skills and experience with data queries in SQL, working with data in Excel efficiently and ability to surface insights from data