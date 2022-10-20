Senior Service Engineer (Identity Access Management)

Responsible for supporting service delivery through service management / process management activities (depending on specialism), supporting related operating practices and effective implementation of relevant standards, and providing sound knowledge and advice to support performance optimization. Specialisms: Service Management; Process Management.
As a Service Engineer in the Identity & Assessment Management team, you will be required to collaborate extensively with technology teams to resolve complex incidents, requests and problems and act as technical expert on digital projects. Service Engineers also assure the safe application and adoption of new and changed technology into the environment, working with customers to ensure requirements are met and respond to escalation where needed.
Key Accountabilities: