Senior Service Engineer - Major Incident Management

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

At BP, we are playing to win!

A Discipline of technology service experts providing core engineering capabilities in service development, maintenance, testing, operations, and ongoing improvement to digital products. Activities will also focus on operational integrity, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.

Job description:

Service Engineers will collaborate extensively with technology teams to resolve complex incidents, requests, and problems, and will act as technical advisors on major digital projects. They also assure a safe application and adoption of new and changed technology into the environment, working with customers to ensure requirements are met and respond to escalation where needed.

It is expected to work only 5 days in a week, which involves shifts that may vary from early mornings to late night with coverage required 7-days a week on a rotating schedule. The specific shift patterns will be confirmed over the course of the selection process.

About the role:

Manage resolution of major incidents impacting BP

Ensure progress assessment on major incidents, making appropriate interventions, advising, and facilitating resolution activity and ensure appropriate escalation within resolution teams and service management at their discretion during a major incident

Handle the quality of communications to stakeholders ensuring that major incident communications are relevant, concise, and timely.

Collaborate with Service Management teams to ensure that incidents, problems, and changes are defined & understood to enable faster response to incidents.

Adhere to major incident management process, accurate reflection of actions of major incident and problem records, and that changes to Configuration Items are recorded

Manage the service performance and relevant reporting activities related to the services/products offered and help advance bp’s technology-related transformation drawing meaningful insights from data and supporting innovation and delivery of iterative solutions.

Protect, evolve, innovate, improve, and optimize the services managed, the products being offered and the overall customer experience.

Participate in the capacity as a citizen developer to develop no-code, low-code digital product to drive service automation in support of bp’s digitalization journey.

Contribute to community knowledge sharing and drive a culture of continuous improvement within your team

What will you need to be successful:

Specialized in Major Incident Management

Experience in Change, Problem, Crisis & Continuity

Strong background in Service Design, Business Risk Management, and Business Process Improvement

Good to have Application support, performance management, and Service Level Management

ServiceNow development experience will be an advantage

Essential Education:

Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, or a hard science

What we offer:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

12 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave).

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Technology, please have a read through Technology | Who we are | Home (bp.com)



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



