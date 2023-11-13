Senior Service Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.Our Staff Service Engineers hold management roles over the delivery of services from internal squads or external providers to ensure business performance in line with agreed, SLOs, IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience. You ensure operational integrity and operational compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards. You are familiar with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome-based services and are skilled in working with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer struggles, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity. You are a skilled vendor manager, able to ensure the success of traditional outsourced service contracts, and to drive continuous improvements in service quality and customer experience.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Assist in the creation and maintenance of documentation for policies, procedures, and the overall system architecture for retail operations, contributing to process standardization.

Build and test processes to pursue standardization of operations for business catalogues.

Provide necessary expertise for the design and implementation of strategic solutions for Retail Business, Digital Innovation, and process automation.

Focus on operational integrity, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security and other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.

Ensure security assessments and risk management controls are conducted for critical vendors, services, solutions, and applications that will sustain business operations.

Collaborate extensively with technology teams to resolve complex incidents, requests and problems, and act as technical advisors on major digital initiatives.

Participate in incident management and change management processes and support the I&E roadmap as defined by I&E leadership.

Aid in the management of the Service Lifecycle, including service design, service delivery, SLA definitions, and support models for existing and new services within Retail Operations.

Contribute to the development and capabilities of the I&E interdisciplinary team (composed by both internal and external resources) by supporting the I&E leadership and coaching interventions.

Aid in the mentoring and growth of the I&E team by supporting training efforts and fostering an environment conducive to learning and professional development.

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, preferably in Computer Science, MIS/IT, or another STEM-related

At least 3 years of experience with retail technologies

Complete tasks quickly and thoroughly, owns issues and is highly dependable.

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment. Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned.

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment.

Strong teammate with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures.

Excellent communication skills – written, verbal and interpersonal.

Ethical, honest, fair and of high integrity.

ITIL or Testing/QA Certification

5 or more years of Retail Technology experience

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions.

Experience working with hyperscale cloud vendors (AWS/Azure) and service optimization within these environments.

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



