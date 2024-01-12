Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Grade H

The Senior Service Engineer supports service delivery management and the service governance process by reviewing and acting on operational performance data for IT outcomes, service levels, KPIs and customer feedback.



The scope encompasses managing the delivery of services from internal and external providers to ensure optimal performance in line with agreed IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience.



Typical activities include service level management, supplier management, supporting incident resolution, change management, maintaining configuration management data, providing solution design quality assurance for enhancements and performing project/enhancement delivery roles based on area of expertise. The role works closely with applications support when required in support of fault resolution.



Key Accountabilities

• Support the Product Owner by providing activity leadership related to the integrated delivery of the service/s and evolving catalogue of IT products offered and consumed – assuring the integrity of expected IT and business outcomes maintained.

• Contribute to the development and maintenance of Knowledge, enabling yourself and Ops Group team members to resolve Events, Incidents, and Problems in accordance with Service Levels and expected IT outcomes.

• Contribute to the development of operational procedures and work instructions, enabling yourself and Ops Group team members to successfully execute maintenance duties, Change and Requests.

• Collaborate with team members and other I&E technical operations groups to troubleshoot and assist in the resolution of major incidents, complex problems and retrospectives.

• Contribute to the prioritisation and management of Ops group workload, and carry out administration tasks as needed by BP’s service management processes and tools.

• With a focus on continuous improvement, identify and deliver opportunities that work to maximise operational efficiency and enhance support delivered.

• Collaborate with Digital Security Officers to understand Digital security requirements and ensure compliance with these requirements

• Hold responsibility for assuring the Service/s Operate and execute Change/Projects in compliance with I&E standards and regulatory requirements relating to: Security, HR, Ethics, Data protection, HSSE, Policies, Legal entities and legislations.

• Develop deep knowledge of your E2E Service Model, building and managing collaborative relationships and effective Ways of Working that work to maximise value of underpinning Resources (Technology, Contracts, People); simplify and optimise delivery, and enhance the products offered.

• Manage Service Performance and reporting as it relates to the services/products managed/offered. Draw meaningful insights from data and customer engagement, providing thought and execute leadership in the idea generation and delivery of iterative solutions and continuous improvements that work to protect, evolve, enhance and optimise service/s managed; products offered; and customer experience.

• Act as mentor and role-model to other team members, enabling others to deliver successful outcomes.

• Lead in the development, maintenance and dissemination of Knowledge and Communications required by Customers and Support channels to effectively adopt, consume and support changing Products and Services.

• As an experienced Service engineering professional, develop leadership skills through activity, supplier and resource management; identification and support of team development needs, and mentoring – with a focus on enabling the success of others.

Education & experience

A Certified Qualification from a recognised institute of higher learning, ideally focused in Computer Science, MIS/IT, or other STEM related subjects and/or relevant work experience

Experience working within an Operational environment. ITIL Certification

Essential Experience

Business risk management

Service level management

Customer Service Support

Business process improvement

Vendor Performance management

ITIL core processes

Relationship management

Service Transition & acceptance

Application support

Nice to have experience

Experience of managing services / applications in a cloud environment

Tools

ServiceNow , ADO

Leadership and EQ:

• Embraces a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world.

• Effective team player looks beyond own area/organisational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others.

• Is self-aware and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness.

• Applies judgment and common sense – able to use insight and good judgement to enable commercially sound, efficient, and pragmatic decisions and solutions and to respond to situations as they arise.

• Ensures personal compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership of BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.

• Cultural fluency – actively seeks to understand cultural differences and sensitivities.





Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.