Senior Service Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

As a Service Engineer and echnology service expert providing bp with capabilities in the definition, of critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.bp operates a field based organization and Service Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time. You will bring the transferable skills which will allow you to support an immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time through exposure to different service areas.



Job Description:

Our Service Engineers lead the delivery of services from internal squads or external providers to ensure business performance in line with agreed, SLOs, IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience. You ensure l integrity and compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards. You are familiar with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome based services, and are skilled in working with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer struggles, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity. You are a skilled vendor manager, able to hold suppliers to account for the quality of their delivery.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new industry technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Service Engineering Community.

You adopt a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective standout colleague, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek guidance from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

We have embarked on a very exciting journey with a pipeline of innovative programs of work in the field of MFG plant automation, Internet of Things (IoT) and Camera Vision, to name a few, for Castrol business. We are building platforms for the future and products focused on these technologies and more.

As a Senior Service Engineer you will be part of a cross-disciplinary team that build such products, working closely with other data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers, product managers and Portfolio managers.

Key Accountabilities:

Implement the development, testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services

Handle and report on operational integrity and operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.

Collaborate extensively with wider Digital technology teams to resolve incidents, requests, and problems

Assure the safe application and adoption of new and updated technologies into the environment

Complete process and system improvements, identifying, and implementing continuous value improvement plans for service engineering and ensuring standard methodology is shared across the team.

Crucial skills/experience:

Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent experience– subject agnostic based on experience

Customer Management : Ability to establish and run mutually beneficial and responsive relationships with and between partners and other collaborators, leading issues by taking into account needs, commitments and expectations of all parties.

Financial Management : The overall financial management, control and stewardship of the assets and resources used in the provision of services and product development, including the identification of materials and energy costs, ensuring compliance with all governance, legal and regulatory requirements.

Documentation and thought sharing : The systematic management of vital knowledge to bring value for the organization by gaining, sharing, developing and exploiting the collective knowledge of the organization to improve performance, support decision making and mitigate risks. The development of a supportive and collaborative culture to drive the successful adoption of technology solutions for knowledge management. Providing access to informal, tacit knowledge as well as formal, documented, explicit knowledge by facilitating internal and external collaboration and communications.

Metrics definition and Instrumentation : The development and operation of a measurement capability to support agreed organizational information needs.

Risk Management : Ability to proactively identify, pre-empt and put in place risk management measures to address risks to BP. Demonstrating balanced risk and reward judgement; enabling business growth whilst protecting against potential loss or reputational damage.

Service operations and resiliency : The ability to build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high levels of availability. To do this, a combination of activities are required from the initial design and sizing of the infrastructure, network, and constituent components to determine throughput (# of transactions/requests, users) through to service health metrics, monitoring, alarming, and remediation. Each of these areas will combine human effort (e.g., a human is paged) as well as automated steps and tools to reduce operational burden and overhead.

Configuration management and release : The lifecycle planning, control and management of the assets of an organization (such as documentation, software and service assets, including information relating to those assets and their relationships. This involves identification, classification and specification of all configuration items (CIs) and the interfaces to other processes and data.

Agile Core Practices : Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile attitude and focus on customer, product and team to generate value.

Digital Product Management: Support the Product Management team by providing activity leadership related to the integrated delivery of the service/s and evolving catalogue of IT products offered and consumed – assuring the integrity of expected IT and business outcomes maintained.

Vendor Performance Management: Ability to handle Service Performance and reporting as it relates to the services/products ran/offered. Draw relevant insights from data and customer engagement.

Ability to continually improve services thereby improving business processes & outcomes.

Cloud Services – Knowledge and experience of working with Cloud services like Azure or AWS

Collaboration : The ability to collaborate with teams internally and externally to drive activities that support the wider bp strategy. Collaborative leaders enable and empower others to collaborate willingly to achieve positive results. They navigate a varied network of people, inside and outside of bp, to gain insight and ideas. They co-create through collective curiosity, communities, and new collaboration tools to discover possibilities so that digital transformation and dedication can thrive at pace. They focus on being customer and user centric.

Desirable:

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

Broad experience giving and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

Experience working with hyperscale cloud vendors (AWS/Azure) and service optimization within these environments

Experience in Customer Relationship Management

Experience is Service Design, UX/UR

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.