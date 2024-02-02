This role is not eligible for relocation

As a Senior Service Engineer at bp, you are a technology guide leading all aspects of critical IT services in Retail Site Operations for Australia & New Zealand. Your role involves owning the entire service lifecycle, ensuring compliance, and collaborating with multidisciplinary teams. You focus on improving customer experience and technical solutions for efficient business value. Your adaptability, continuous learning, and dedication to change showcase your ability to work in a dynamic environment.



Some of your responsibilities include -

Lead the end-to-end development, testing, deployment, and continuous improvement of digital products.

Ensure operational integrity by adhering to architectural and security standards, as well as regulatory controls.

Take charge of day-to-day delivery activities, including incident management, resilience planning, and risk management.

Ensure the safe application and adoption of new technology, meeting customer requirements and handling critical issues.

Prioritize safety as the highest concern, advocating and leading initiatives for security and safety across all operations.

Align technology and business strategies for continuous value delivery to internal and external customers.



What you'll bring -

Bachelor's or master’s degree or equivalent experience – subject agnostic, based on experience.

ITIL qualification is desirable but not mandatory.

Over 5 years of experience in scaled Service Delivery Roles, including leading software vendors or outsourced service providers alongside internal teams.

Deep knowledge of modern Service Delivery methods, spanning Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, with an understanding of Product Based delivery.

Broad experience in contributing and collaborating to design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions.

Highly responsible, self-motivated, growing in a dynamic fast-paced, high-growth environment, exhibiting ownership of assigned projects and tasks.



What's in it for you -

Competitive salary package including bonus program, 12% super, Share match & fuel discounts.

Flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements and diversity

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization

Collaborative team with a safety-first attitude



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand





Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



