Senior Service Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

As a Service Engineer you are a technology service authority providing bp with capabilities in the definition, and operation of critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.

Bp operates a subject area based organization and Service Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time. You will bring the transferable skills which will allow you to support an immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time through exposure to different service areas.

Our Service Engineers handle the delivery of services from internal squads or external providers to ensure business performance in line with agreed, SLOs, IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience. You ensure operational integrity and operational compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards.

Familiar with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome based services, and are skilled in working with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer difficulties, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity. You are a skilled vendor manager, able to hold suppliers to account for the quality of their delivery.!

Thrive in a culture of continuous improvement. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new industry technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Service Engineering Community!

Essential Experience:

5+ years experience in scaled Service Delivery Roles with experience handling software vendors or outsourced service providers alongside internal teams!

Shown Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods – from Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery.

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across sophisticated business environments and customers up to senior executive level.

Desirable criteria:

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++).

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects.

Broad experience chipping in and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

Experience working with hyperscale cloud vendors (AWS/Azure) and service optimization within these environments



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.