Senior Service Engineer

As a Service Engineer you are a technology service expert providing bp with capabilities in the definition, and operation of critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.

bp operates a discipline based organization and Service Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time. You will bring the transferable skills which will allow you to support an immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time through exposure to different service areas.

Our Service Engineers manage the delivery of services from internal squads or external providers to ensure business performance in line with agreed, SLOs, IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience. You ensure operational integrity and operational compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards. You are familiar with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome based services, and are skilled in working with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer pain points, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity. You are a skilled vendor manager, able to hold suppliers to account for the quality of their delivery.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new industry technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Service Engineering Community.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

The role is focused on managing delivery and support of products within the Company Secretary’s Office. This will require working closely with the business stakeholders to ensure the appropriate products are delivered to meet the business outcomes and value.

The Company Secretary and Executive office Digital product team supports key products and builds custom digital products for critical Company Secretary workflows. This includes board & LT meeting & document management, secret document digital signature management, yearly director’s questionnaire management, Legal Entity management system, AGM and AGM voting management, bp employee share management, Insider List Management and tools that enable the board & LT to have a central place to access bp information stored in secure Microsoft platforms.

Our mission is to provide the Company Secretary with specialized applications, data, and IT support to enable our users to work efficiently and make higher-quality decisions, by leveraging enterprise technology and platforms. These digital tools support core business development activities and help bp to align its innovation, capital investment, procurement and recruitment policies with their climate goals, while reducing digital spend.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop, test, operate, and improve digital products and services.

Ensure operational integrity and compliance with standards and policies.

Collaborate with Digital technology teams to resolve incidents and requests.

Safely adopt new technologies into the environment.

Implement continuous improvement plans for service engineering.

Essential Experience:

Experience in scaled Service Delivery Roles with vendor management experience.

Proficiency in modern Service Delivery methods and Product Based delivery.

Strong communication skills and emotional intelligence (EQ).

Product Delivery experience, collaborating with senior partners and product management.

Knowledge of corporate governance in large organizations (preferred).

Expected Skills:

Partner Management

Financial Management

Documentation and knowledge sharing

Metrics definition and Instrumentation

Risk Management

Service operations and resiliency

Configuration management and release

Agile Core Practices

Collaboration

Why Join Our Team?

At bp, we offer a supportive working environment with inclusive culture and excellent employee benefits, including flexible working options, learning and development opportunities, life and health insurance, and more. We value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment where everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Join us in reinventing your career and meeting the challenges of the future.

