Senior Service Engineer

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Join us in creating, growing and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero world!

Role Synopsis ​

Fleet is a portfolio that invent, designs, delivers and runs Digital Products for B2B Fleet Customers globally. Helping bp advance a Net Zero future, reimagining energy and support the business to drive a scaled truck business by 2030.

As your first assignment, you will take on the role of a Technical Lead supporting our Australia & New Zealand business.

Leading day to day DevOps activities including change release, major incident management, resilience planning and testing, vulnerability management, vendor management and risk management.

You will be responsible for the operational integrity, compliance requirements of the technology and oversee the opex budget.

You will work closely with multi-disciplinary teams on releasing new products to the market and ensuring service delivery requirements are met.

What You Will Do

Execute the development, testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services

Manage and report on operational integrity and operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.

Collaborate extensively with wider Digital technology teams to resolve incidents, requests, and problems

Assure the safe application and adoption of new and updated technologies into the environment

Execute process and system improvements, identifying, and implementing continuous value improvement plans for service engineering and ensuring best practice is shared across the team.

What You will Bring

5+ years experience in scaled Service Delivery Roles with experience managing software vendors or outsourced service providers alongside internal teams

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods – from Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level

Skills Expected of a successful candidate

Stakeholder Management : Ability to establish and manage mutually beneficial and responsive relationships with and between partners and other stakeholders, managing issues by taking into account needs, commitments and expectations of all parties.

Financial Management : The overall financial management, control and stewardship of the assets and resources used in the provision of services and product development, including the identification of materials and energy costs, ensuring compliance with all governance, legal and regulatory requirements.

Documentation and knowledge sharing : The systematic management of vital knowledge to create value for the organization by capturing, sharing, developing and exploiting the collective knowledge of the organization to improve performance, support decision making and mitigate risks. The development of a supportive and collaborative knowledge sharing culture to drive the successful adoption of technology solutions for knowledge management. Providing access to informal, tacit knowledge as well as formal, documented, explicit knowledge by facilitating internal and external collaboration and communications.

Metrics definition and Instrumentation : The development and operation of a measurement capability to support agreed organizational information needs.

Risk Management : Ability to proactively identify, pre-empt and put in place risk management measures to address risks to BP. Demonstrating balanced risk and reward judgement; enabling business growth whilst protecting against potential loss or reputational damage.

Service operations and resiliency : The ability to build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high levels of availability. To do this, a combination of activities are required from the initial design and sizing of the infrastructure, network, and constituent components to determine throughput (# of transactions/requests, users) through to service health metrics, monitoring, alarming, and remediation. Each of these areas will combine human effort (e.g., a human is paged) as well as automated steps and tools to reduce operational burden and overhead.

Configuration management and release : The lifecycle planning, control and management of the assets of an organization (such as documentation, software and service assets, including information relating to those assets and their relationships. This involves identification, classification and specification of all configuration items (CIs) and the interfaces to other processes and data.

Agile Core Practices : Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile mindset and focus on customer, product and team to generate value.

Desirable Criteria

Understanding of Cloud Technologies (AWS, Azure or Google Cloud)

Experience or understanding of service transition processes, including planning, building, testing, and deploying applications from development to operations.

Proven experience in managing suppliers, contracts, Service Level Agreements (SLAs), and Service Level Objectives (SLOs) to ensure optimal service delivery and performance.

Ability to analyse and improve services processes and outcomes.

Proficiency in using service management software and tools.



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



