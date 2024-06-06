Senior Service Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? Bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

As a Service Engineer, you providing bp with capabilities in the definition, and operation of critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.

We operate a team based organization and Service Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time. You will bring the transferable skills which will allow you to support an immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time through exposure to different service areas.

Our Service Engineers handle the delivery of services from internal squads or external providers to ensure business performance in line with agreed, SLOs, IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience. You ensure integrity and operational compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards. You are familiar with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome based services, and are skilled in working with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer issues, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity. You are a skilled vendor manager, able to hold suppliers to account for the quality of their delivery.

You work in the environment of continuous improvement. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new industry technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Service Engineering Community.

You accept a change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective standout colleague, looking beyond your own area boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek guidance from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to actions and respond to situations as they arise.

As your first assignment, you will take on the role of a Technical Lead across Fleet Technical Services. Leading day to day DevOps activities including change release, major incident management, resilience planning and testing, vulnerability management, vendor management and risk management.

You will be handling the operational integrity, compliance requirements of the technology and be responsible for the budget.

You will work closely with multi-disciplinary teams on releasing new products to the market and ensuring service delivery requirements are met.

Fleet is a portfolio that invent, designs, delivers and runs Digital Products for B2B Fleet Customers globally. Helping bp advance a Net Zero future, reimagining energy and support the business to drive a scaled truck business by 2030.

8+ years experience in scaled Service Delivery Roles with experience leading software vendors or outsourced service providers alongside internal teams

Proven Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods – from Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the capability to operate across sophisticated business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level

Understanding of Cloud Technologies (AWS, Azure or Google Cloud)

Experience or understanding of service transition processes, including planning, building, testing, and deploying applications from development to operations.

Proven experience in leading suppliers, contracts, Service Level Agreements (SLAs), and Service Level Objectives (SLOs) to ensure optimal service delivery and performance.

Ability to analyse and improve services processes and outcomes. Proficiency in using service management software and tools.

Stakeholder Management : Ability to manage mutually helpful and responsive relationships with and between partners and other collaborators, managing issues by taking into account needs, commitments and expectations of all parties.

Financial Management : The overall financial management, control and stewardship of the assets and resources used in the provision of services and product development, including the identification of materials and energy costs, ensuring compliance with all governance, legal and regulatory requirements.

Risk Management : Responsible to proactively identify, pre-empt and put in place risk management measures to address risks to BP. Demonstrating balanced risk and reward judgement; enabling business growth whilst protecting against potential loss or reputational damage.

Service operations and resiliency : Responsible to build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high levels of availability. To do this, a combination of activities are required from the initial design and sizing of the infrastructure, network, and constituent components to determine throughput (# of transactions/requests, users) through to service health metrics, monitoring, alarming, and remediation. Each of these areas will combine human effort (e.g., a human is paged) as well as automated steps and tools to reduce operational burden and overhead.

Configuration management and release : The lifecycle planning, control and management of the assets of an organization (such as documentation, software and service assets, including information relating to those assets and their relationships. This involves identification, classification and specification of all configuration items (CIs) and the interfaces to other processes and data.

Collaboration : The ability to collaborate with teams internally and externally to drive activities that support the wider bp strategy. Collaborative leaders enable and empower others to collaborate willingly to achieve positive results. They navigate a wide-ranging network of people, inside and outside of bp, to gain insight and ideas. They co-create through collective curiosity, communities and new collaboration tools to discover possibilities so that digital transformation and dedication can thrive at pace. They focus on being customer and user-centric.





Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.