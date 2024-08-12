Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Join our Technology Team and advance your career as a



Senior Service Engineer

Technology is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

In this role You will:

Work with the Finance Tech Lead and Product Manager on project planning and prioritization activities (testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services)

Manage the SAP Service Support Organisation for bp’s Trading & Shipping Finance function

Be a technology service expert providing bp with capabilities in the definition, and operation of critical IT services

Hold management the role over the delivery of services from internal squads or external providers to ensure business performance in line with agreed, SLOs, IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience

Ensure operational integrity and operational compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards

Be responsible for DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome based services, working with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer struggles, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity

Act as a vendor manager, able to ensure the success of traditional outsourced service contracts, and to drive continuous improvements in service quality and customer experience

Thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience

What You will need to be successful:

5+ years experience in the IT industry with experience in designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions

Experience in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Proven track record of end-to-end project lifecycle including requirement analysis, testing, deployment, and production support

Experience with Change Management and Release Management

Experience with large-scale enterprise-wide IT environments containing multiple technologies, servers, and logical environment

Experience in strategic planning and portfolio prioritization / management to ensure compatibility with current systems, assessing cost implications and operational impacts

Expertise in SAP ECC and BW is good to have

Experience in Major Incident Management and Resolution in SAP T&S is good to have

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement:

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



