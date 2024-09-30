Job Family Group:IT&S Group
As a Senior Service Engineer, you will work with professionals, suppliers and partners worldwide, ensure operational integrity, and provide digital services enabling refineries in Europe and the US as they transition to an Integrated Energy Hubs(IEH).
Our Senior Service Engineers hold management roles over the delivery of services from internal squads or external providers to ensure business performance in line with agreed, SLAs, IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience. You ensure operational integrity and operational compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards. You are familiar with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome-based services and are skilled in working with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer pain points, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity. You are a skilled vendor manager, able to ensure the success of traditional outsourced service contracts, and to drive continuous improvements in service quality and customer experience.
You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimize operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new industry technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Service Engineering Community.
You provide expertise and recommendations on how to improve wider services delivered by other members of the Service Engineering Community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business, and drive awareness of Service Engineering principles into the other Disciplines within bp
You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek guidance from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.
Why join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving
