Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

The Senior Service Engineer – ServiceNow will play a critical role in developing and implementing the citizen development program strategy and framework, driving the growth of the platform across the organization. The role involves running the product roadmap, prioritizing features and improvements based on feedback and business goals, and working closely with collaborators to translate their needs into actionable work items. The engineer will collaborate with digital design and development teams to deliver high-quality, timely solutions!

Key responsibilities include:

Monitoring product performance, gathering feedback, and continuously iterating to improve the user experience.

Maintaining artifacts such as standard methodologies, training materials, and processes to support the citizen development program.

Providing support, coaching, and solving for citizen developers.

Collaborating with the Digital Citizen Center to share knowledge and drive efficiency.

Monitoring and evaluating the performance and impact of citizen-developed applications.

Managing value realization, financial forecasts, and reporting to ensure the program’s success.

This position requires strong technical expertise in ServiceNow, excellent collaboration and problem-solving skills, and a focus on continuous improvement and innovation.

Role requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field. ServiceNow certifications or equivalent experience is highly desirable.

Proven experience with the ServiceNow platform, including workflow automation, customization, and integrations.

Ability to develop and implement strategies and frameworks for citizen development programs.

Experience managing product roadmaps, prioritizing features, and driving improvements based on business goals and user feedback.

Strong project management skills, with a proven ability to deliver high-quality products within set timelines.

Ability to work closely with business partners to gather requirements and translate them into clear, actionable work items.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills to partner effectively with both technical and non-technical teams.

Experience in monitoring product performance, gathering feedback, and driving continuous improvements to enhance user experience and application efficiency.

Ability to support, coach, and solve issues with citizen developers to ensure the success of the development process.

Experience in maintaining program artifacts such as best practices, training materials, processes, and standards.

Proven experience in working with knowledge-sharing platforms or centers to drive efficiency and standard methodologies in citizen development.

Strong ability to supervise and evaluate the performance and impact of citizen-developed applications.

Experience in handling financial forecasts, value realization, and reporting to track program success.

Strong analytical skills and a proactive approach to identifying and solving issues, fostering continuous innovation and improvement.

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.