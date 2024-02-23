Senior Service Engineer - SiteOps

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

As a Service Engineer at bp, the role involves handling critical IT services in Retail Site Operations across Australia & New Zealand. Responsibilities include end-to-end ownership of applications, lifecycle management for services like Point of Sales and Payroll and leading all aspects of third-party vendor performance. The role encompasses collaboration with partners, incident management, improvements, change control, and decommissioning activities.



Some of your responsibilities include -

Lead development, testing, deployments, operations, and ongoing improvements for digital products in Retail Site Operations.

Focus on ensuring operational integrity and compliance with architectural, security, and regulatory standards.

Troubleshoot and resolve sophisticated Retail Site System issues, conducting in-depth analysis with teams and vendors for timely incident resolution.

Own day-to-day delivery activities, including Incident, Problem, Change, Release & Major incident management, resilience planning, and vulnerability/risk management.

Collaborate with multi-disciplinary teams to deliver value through niche skills, involving Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, Architects, SecOps, and Product owners.

Own the delivery of System projects, including hardware/software upgrades, migrations, and technology refresh, while assisting in defining project scope, objectives, and deliverables.



What you'll bring -

Bachelor's or master's degree or equivalent experience in any subject, with experience as the primary factor; ITIL qualification is desirable but not required.

5+ years’ experience in scaled Service Delivery Roles, leading all aspects of software vendors, and coordinating with internal teams.

Deep knowledge in modern Service Delivery methods, including Site Reliability Engineering, traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product-Based delivery.

Strong interpersonal skills and high emotional intelligence (EQ) for effective operation in complex business environments, engaging with stakeholders up to senior executive level.

Proven knowledge and experience in supporting systems within the Retail Sector.



What's in it for you -

Competitive salary package including bonus program, 12% super, Share match & fuel discounts.

Flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements and diversity

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization

Collaborative team with a safety-first demeanor



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



