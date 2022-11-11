Senior Service Engineer (US Hours)

Job summary

Grade HResponsible for supporting service delivery through service management / process management activities (depending on specialism), supporting related operating practices and effective implementation of relevant standards, and providing sound knowledge and advice to support performance optimization. Specialisms: Service Management; Process Management.

Digital Workplace Virtual Desktop and Application Virtualization Services falls within the Virtual Client Services portfolio, developing & supporting bp’s virtual desktop and Citrix platforms globally, spanning across on-premises (regional DC’s) & cloud-based platforms (Azure & AWS) with high availability & performance requirements. The team of platform engineers operate & manage the global services supporting both customized and standard offerings.

Key Accountabilities:

Translate relevant business requirements into designs for technical platforms. Delivering Change & Projects, acting as technical advisor & voice of the customer, for Release & Deployment & Change planning & implementation into supported environments, owning the delivery of Support & Customer adoption readiness tasks.

Create a clear vision & maximize value from current applications & emerging technologies, demonstrating technical thought leadership.

Work with digital teams using deep domain expertise to support & guide the resolution of issues, incidents, problems & assist with integrated continuous improvement.

Build awareness of internal and external technology developments, managing the delivery of process & system improvements.

Lead & promote a culture of security & compliance.

Desirable Education, Experience & Capability

Preferably a Bachelor's (or higher) degree, preferably in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics or a hard science

5-7 years of relevant experience working in large scale cloud platforms (Azure/AWS), Windows Client OS, Developer capabilities.

Overall, 8-12 years’ experience in IT development or operational roles.

Required Criteria

the Microsoft Azure cloud service, Windows Client Operating system (not server-client!) Powershell/Python and databases/SQL.

Skilled understanding of business application, server/client virtualization technologies, Power shell scripting, python, Power BI, client policies (MEM & GPO’s), AD, Networks.

Root cause analysis & diagnostic examination to resolve client issues

Developer capabilities & relevant developer tools including ADO/Agile/ growth mindset

DNA

PowerShell Scripting Knowledge, using scripting to automate processes.

ITSM- Service management toolsets such as ServiceNow

RBAC model & delegation rights including Azure application delivery (EWS & Graph API delegation & direct permissions models)

Identity management solutions

Intune policy management- Client OS

Understanding of Azure platform including abstraction layers for automation



Preferred Criteria

Exposure to adjacent domains (platforms, storage, databases)

Experience in Microsoft Azure cloud service, Windows Client Operating system (not server-client!) Powershell/Python and databases/SQL.

DevOps practices & techniques (Value Stream Mapping, Lean, flow, eliminating waste)

Approaches to source-code management & control through Azure Dev Ops & Git/ GitHub

Agile using Scrum

Data Platform Delivery & Management

Availability/ Capacity/Emerging Technology Management

Programming/Software Development

Release & Deployment, Requirement Definition & Management

Service Operation, Systems Design, Installation & Decommissioning

Key Behaviours:

Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community & our planet

Curious: Seeks to explore & excel

Creative: Imagines the extraordinary

Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other

