Senior Servicenow Developer

  • Location Singapore - Flexible - Singapore
  • Travel required No
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145789BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Our Innovation and Engineering teams enable strategic platforms to enable that future digital vision. The purpose of the platform team is to enable product teams to deliver work with substantial autonomy, focusing on the foundation of self-service API, tools, services, knowledge, and support which are arranged as a compelling internal product.

Join us to gain an opportunity to use your existing experience and expertise whilst continuing to develop professionally at the global level. Personal growth and development are encouraged and learning opportunities are plentiful. You are empowered to enable a great platform to delight your customers.

If unlocking value by bringing teams together using digital capability excites you, we want you!

Platform Operations and Optimization is part of the strategic Compute portfolio within Digital Enterprise & Operations. Within this portfolio, the Platform Engineering Onboarding team is responsible for the custom-built software to support the automation and integration to optimally onboarding multi-cloud platforms across bp.

This is an excellent opportunity to expand your skills to build value through leadership and technical development related to revenue-earning activity or help reduce costs within BP functions by automating manual activities. This role involves supporting Platform Engineering Onboarding.

What You Will Do

  • Provide development including ServiceNow, full-stack development, AWS development, and/or Azure development.
  • Provide onboarding automation for AWS Platform, Azure Platform, and various bespoke applications.
  • Provide analysis, integration, automation, design, and development to support Compute Platform's various automation activities.
  • This role supports the Platform Engineering Onboarding Service Owner

Key Accountabilities

  • Working with users and business analysts to understand requirements.
  • Crafting, developing, and testing custom software applications.
  • Acts in accordance with coding standards and technical design.
  • Supporting and maintaining our software. We believe in DevOps – you build it, you run it!
  • Collaborating and furthering technical leadership of less experienced software engineers.
What You Will Bring
  • Knowledge and practitioner experience in full-stack development, including Service Oriented Architecture, APIs, REST, and one or both of (ServiceNow, especially with bespoke development; JavaScript development, especially with enterprise implementations, such as with Node.js, Angular, React, jQuery, or TypeScript development)
  • Ability to excel in a fast-paced environment and multitask
  • Proven experience with Agile methodologies
  • Systems Integrations and Data Design experience
  • Cloud skills in either AWS and/or Azure is a plus
  • User Experience (UX) Design is a plus
Desirable Criteria
  • Validated experience and skill in one or more of ServiceNow development, Java, C#, JavaScript/Node.js
  • Knowledge of ServiceNow development and the latest ServiceNow features is plus.
  • Willingness and ability to learn, to become skilled in at least one more programming language on top of your existing skillset
  • Understanding of the software development lifecycle, including design, security, design patterns for extensible and reliable code, automated unit and functional testing, CI/CD and telemetry
  • Demonstrated understanding of modern technologies like Cloud native, containers, and serverless.

