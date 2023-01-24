Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Senior Shift Team Leader

Senior Shift Team Leader

Senior Shift Team Leader

  • Location United States - Indiana - Whiting
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144485BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Asset Shift Lead Senior leads/directs the Operations Shift Team, whose primary objective is to deliver safe, compliant, and reliable operation of their assigned process units. The Asset Shift Lead Senior is accountable for and continually focuses on the development of the unit personnel's ability to safely operate and efficiently utilize process equipment, anticipate operational problems in advance, troubleshoot and respond to problems quickly. The Asset Shift Lead Senior is also responsible for coaching and mentoring the other Asset Shift Leads within their complex and driving ownership of operations rigor activities within their complex. This role may also qualify as Shift Superintendent. Must be able to work a rotating 12-hour shift schedule.

Education:

  • High School Diploma or equivalent required
  • Associate degree in a technical area a plus

Experience:
  • Minimum of 5 years of operations front-line leadership experience in refining or petrochemical industry
  • Required Skills / Competencies

Competencies:
  For information regarding competency needs for this profile, please search for this job profile at our Refinery Competency Assurance Tool (RCAT)
  • As a Safety & Production Critical position, ensures that employees are assessed in accordance with WBU’s Competency Assurance Process, WBU-LD-GU-00001

Skills:
HSSE:
  • Must emphasize federal behavior regarding company HSSE policies with his or her crew
  • Must champion compliance with environmental regulations
  • Must provide visible HSSE leadership to his or her assigned work group
  • Must champion improvements to HSSE performance within area of responsibility through development and mentoring of the assigned work team
  • Must ensure compliance with the Manual of Safety Procedures requirements through monitoring within area of responsibility
  • Leadership and Professionalism: Holds the assigned team accountable for acting ethically, with integrity, honesty in all dealings
  • Takes responsibility for decisions within the associated work team
  • Continually audits performance of self and reports and strives to improve it
  • Acts with conviction and holds people accountable
  • Willing to take a stand on important issues
  • Guides others and can recognize when to take charge when issues arise
  • Maintains composure in stressful situations and reassures others
  • When presented with issues, understands the broader implications, then develops and communicates the plan accordingly

Business Focus:
  • Ensures that the work team understands and supports strategies
  • Ensures that work team understands and complies with company rules, policies, processes, procedures, plans and labor contracts
  • Ensures that the work team understands performance measures and business contracts
  • Ensures that the work team complies with the refinery’s financial controls
  • Understands current and future challenges for the work team and develops actions to address
  • Challenges the status quo and pushes to improve the business
  • Holds the work team accountable to meet expectations
  • Provides and creates opportunities for employee development
  • Develops a work environment where employees request and seek out new opportunities and knowledge
  • Mentors and encourages employees to be self-sufficient


Teamwork:
  • Builds productive operations relationships while guiding and influencing team direction
  • Champions behaviors supporting the value of diversity and inclusion of all team members in the learning and decision-making process
  • Actively engages and respects the diverse contributions of all team members

Communication:
  • Anticipates the need for information, obtains it and distributes it to the appropriate people
  • Anticipates reactions by others and uses the most effective communication modes
  • Corrects misinformation promptly and effectively
  • Communicates information to individuals and groups and clearly explains the impact or relationship to their area
  • Coaches and develops others’ communications skills

