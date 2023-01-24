Senior Shift Team Leader

The Asset Shift Lead Senior leads/directs the Operations Shift Team, whose primary objective is to deliver safe, compliant, and reliable operation of their assigned process units. The Asset Shift Lead Senior is accountable for and continually focuses on the development of the unit personnel's ability to safely operate and efficiently utilize process equipment, anticipate operational problems in advance, troubleshoot and respond to problems quickly. The Asset Shift Lead Senior is also responsible for coaching and mentoring the other Asset Shift Leads within their complex and driving ownership of operations rigor activities within their complex. This role may also qualify as Shift Superintendent. Must be able to work a rotating 12-hour shift schedule.
Education: