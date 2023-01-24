Senior Shift Team Leader

Job summary

The Asset Shift Lead Senior leads/directs the Operations Shift Team, whose primary objective is to deliver safe, compliant, and reliable operation of their assigned process units. The Asset Shift Lead Senior is accountable for and continually focuses on the development of the unit personnel's ability to safely operate and efficiently utilize process equipment, anticipate operational problems in advance, troubleshoot and respond to problems quickly. The Asset Shift Lead Senior is also responsible for coaching and mentoring the other Asset Shift Leads within their complex and driving ownership of operations rigor activities within their complex. This role may also qualify as Shift Superintendent. Must be able to work a rotating 12-hour shift schedule.

Education:

High School Diploma or equivalent required

Associate degree in a technical area a plus

Minimum of 5 years of operations front-line leadership experience in refining or petrochemical industry

Required Skills / Competencies

For information regarding competency needs for this profile, please search for this job profile at our Refinery Competency Assurance Tool (RCAT): http://bp1xtxii348/compassur/

As a Safety & Production Critical position, ensures that employees are assessed in accordance with WBU’s Competency Assurance Process, WBU-LD-GU-00001

Must emphasize federal behavior regarding company HSSE policies with his or her crew

Must champion compliance with environmental regulations

Must provide visible HSSE leadership to his or her assigned work group

Must champion improvements to HSSE performance within area of responsibility through development and mentoring of the assigned work team

Must ensure compliance with the Manual of Safety Procedures requirements through monitoring within area of responsibility

Leadership and Professionalism: Holds the assigned team accountable for acting ethically, with integrity, honesty in all dealings

Takes responsibility for decisions within the associated work team

Continually audits performance of self and reports and strives to improve it

Acts with conviction and holds people accountable

Willing to take a stand on important issues

Guides others and can recognize when to take charge when issues arise

Maintains composure in stressful situations and reassures others

When presented with issues, understands the broader implications, then develops and communicates the plan accordingly

Ensures that the work team understands and supports strategies

Ensures that work team understands and complies with company rules, policies, processes, procedures, plans and labor contracts

Ensures that the work team understands performance measures and business contracts

Ensures that the work team complies with the refinery’s financial controls

Understands current and future challenges for the work team and develops actions to address

Challenges the status quo and pushes to improve the business

Holds the work team accountable to meet expectations

Provides and creates opportunities for employee development

Develops a work environment where employees request and seek out new opportunities and knowledge

Mentors and encourages employees to be self-sufficient

Builds productive operations relationships while guiding and influencing team direction

Champions behaviors supporting the value of diversity and inclusion of all team members in the learning and decision-making process

Actively engages and respects the diverse contributions of all team members