Senior Shift Team Leader

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

The Senior Shift Team Lead leads/directs the Operations Shift Team, whose primary objective is to deliver safe, compliant, and reliable operation of their assigned process units. This role is accountable for and continually focuses on the development of the unit personnel's ability to safely operate and efficiently use process equipment, anticipate operational problems in advance, troubleshoot and respond to problems quickly. The selected candida will also be responsible for coaching and mentoring the other Shift Team Leads within their complex and driving ownership of operations rigor activities.

Key Accountabilities:

Identifies improvement opportunities and may lead implementation of solutions.

Ensures equipment for maintenance is properly prepared.

Ensures all compliance activities for that shift are completed.

Coordinates quarterly meetings to align Asset Shift Leads on the following: Operator performance expectations & performance reviews Vacation scheduling/canvassing Crew balancing Work practices Contract Management (Labor Relations)



Safety and Compliance:

Accountable for unit and personnel (BP and contractors) safety

Accountable for ensuring that significant safety, environmental and operational issues recognized are either mitigated by the shift team personnel or elevated to appropriate parties for additional support / assistance.

Accountable for the completion of Essential tasks and compliance rounds scheduled for their shift.

Accountable for the use and management of operating procedures used on their shift which includes being accountable for managing operating procedure deviations and redlines, ensuring procedures are signed off appropriately, documenting the use of the procedure on the procedure management SharePoint and forwarding red-lined procedures to appropriate personnel for permanent updates if necessary.

Responsible for completing gun drills per schedule and direction of the Shift Superintendent.

Responsible for notifications and follow up (IRIS generation, 5-Why investigations, gathering time sensitive information for G+ severity incidents) on personal safety, process safety and environmental incidents.

Responsible for notifications and follow up on alarm management requirements.

Responsible for driving the culture of continuous improvement in the areas of personal safety, process safety, environmental performance, and housekeeping.

Responsible for listening to the concerns of their crew members and following up appropriately.

Responsible for completing HSSE related audits as assigned by the Shift Superintendent.

Responsible for ensuring that Control of Work is being implemented per policy.

Assists in updating and improving unit operating and emergency procedures as needed / requested.

Unit Operations and Maintenance:

Accountable for delivering the unit/refinery operations plan, and the items assigned within the shift deliverables (equipment prep for maintenance, etc.).

Accountable for ensuring constraints (operating envelopes, environmental constraints, product quality, optimization, efficiency variables, etc.) are proactively managed by the shift team and the desired results are delivered daily.

Accountable for ensuring that product quality issues are adequately managed and communicated to impacted parties (downstream units, schedulers, etc.).

Accountable for identifying maintenance needs and initiating appropriate work requests.

Accountable for performing quality start of shift crew meetings, log book entries, shift relief, and updating the shift plan for their shift and subsequent shifts as necessary.

Responsible for ensuring operators complete shift objectives (rounds & duties, control of work activities, equipment preparation, winterization activities, etc.).

Responsible for reviewing and approving rounds completed within their shift and ensuring appropriate follow up is taken where gaps/issues are discovered.

Responsible for managing Operator scheduling, ATAR’s, vacancy and overtime.

Leadership and Personnel Development:

Accountable for the supervision and performance management of the operators on their shift.

Jointly responsible with the Shift Team Leader and Unit Trainer for the compliance and developmental training of the complex operators.

Responsible for completing annual performance reviews and maintaining the personnel file for every member of their crew.

Responsible for training/mentoring of the operators (procedure reviews, safe off reviews, audit rounds, etc.), and providing constructive feedback in a timely fashion.

Responsible for ensuring crew members communicate and work effectively as a team and with personnel from other areas/functions within the refinery.

Responsible for communicating relative performance, business information, and goals to the operating crew.

Also onboarding new Asset Shift Leads for the complex.

As experience is obtained, train and qualify to temporarily fill the Shift Superintendent role.

Education:

High School Diploma or Associate degree in a technical area

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years of operations front-line leadership experience in refining or petrochemical industry.

Required Skills / Competencies

Competencies:

For information regarding competency needs for this profile, please search for this job profile at our Refinery Competency Assurance Tool (RCAT): http://bp1xtxii348/compassur/

As a Safety & Production Critical position, ensures that employees are assessed in accordance with WBU’s Competency Assurance Process, WBU-LD-GU-00001.

Skills:

HSSE:

Must emphasize federal behavior regarding company HSSE policies with the crew.

Must champion compliance with environmental regulations.

Must provide visible HSSE leadership to the assigned work group.

Must champion improvements to HSSE performance within area of responsibility through development and mentoring of the assigned work team.

Must ensure compliance with the Manual of Safety Procedures requirements through monitoring within area of responsibility.

Leadership and Professionalism:

Holds the assigned team accountable for acting ethically, with integrity, honesty in all dealings.

Takes ownership for decisions within the associated work team.

Continually audits performance of self and reports and strives to improve it.

Acts with conviction and holds people accountable.

Willing to take a stand on important issues.

Guides others and can recognize when to take charge when issues arise.

Maintains composure in stressful situations and reassures others.

When presented with issues, understands the broader implications, then develops and communicates the plan accordingly.

Business Focus:

Ensures that the work team understands and supports strategies.

Ensures that work team understands and aligns with company rules, policies, processes, procedures, plans and labor contracts.

Ensures that the work team understands performance measures and business contracts.

Ensures that the work team aligns with the refinery’s financial controls.

Understands current and future challenges for the work team and develops actions to address.

Challenges the status quo and pushes to improve the business.

Holds the work team accountable to meet expectations.

Provides and creates opportunities for employee development.

Develops a work environment where employees request and seek out new opportunities and knowledge.

Mentors and encourages employees to be self-sufficient.

Interpersonal Skills:

Resolves problems at his / her level.

Sensitive to employees’ personal issues that may affect job performance and seeks appropriate referrals to other resources.

Challenges questionable conduct or performance of their work team.

Actively resolves issues between work team members.

Seeks help and opinions from others.

Teamwork :

Builds productive operations relationships while guiding and influencing team direction.

Champions behaviors supporting the value of diversity and inclusion of all team members in the learning and decision-making process.

Actively engages and respects the diverse contributions of all team members.

Communication:

Anticipates the need for information, obtains it and distributes it to the appropriate people.

Anticipates reactions by others and uses the most effective communication modes.

Corrects misinformation promptly and effectively.

Communicates information to individuals and groups and clearly explains the impact or relationship to their area.

Coaches and develops others’ communications skills.

Change and Learning:

Facilitates brainstorming and seeks innovative solutions.

Supports improvements and changes by the company and coach employees to understand and work through them.

Anticipates change, prepares work team members, and works to make it successful.

In the face of change, promotes confidence in the team and keeps them on track.

Challenges the current work processes to improve them.

Technical Skills:

Shares subject area expertise and standard processes with others.

Completes assignments and tasks with energy and commitment to succeed.

Uses computer systems and applications to improve the business.

Uses relationships with vendors and contractors to improve the business.

Certifications / Licenses List any required and preferred certifications/licenses

Physical Demands:

See Physical Requirements Checklist for Professional: Field-Based

Rotating 12-hour shift schedule

Why join us! Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the growing demand for energy. We are looking for operations experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time. Apply today! At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you: A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path Life and health insurance, medical care package And many other benefits.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.