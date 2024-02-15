Senior Shopper Marketing Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

As an expert operational marketer this role manages the 18-month rolling customer plan, brining together all the elements of the marketing mix to ensure a consistent message to customers. Specifically owning: the onsite activation of marketing activity across all our company owned and dealer branded sites.

A customer first activation plan across loyalty, BPme, fuels and convenience.

Building plans for new and refresh store activity and where relevant build plans to protect sales against competitor impacts, securing support from other channel owners in marketing to execute

This role holds the main interface into convenience trading teams to ensure we have the best price and promotions for marketing activations including BPme Rewards Price.

Also holding the interface into the dealer sales team to support the acquisition and retention of dealer partners This is a fast paced role, in an exciting area of our Marketing business with multiple interfaces and an eye for detail required. This role brings together the customer offer throughout the year to curate and implement the customer journey that optimises message delivery and delivers the right impact and resulting action from customers. Internally this role is called: UK Promotions & POS Manager Key Responsibilities:

Development and management of 24 month customer plan based on insights and business objectives

Leading the onsite activation plan including promotional activations. This includes BAU planning and seeking out new opportunities to get to market quicker, simpler operations for stores, improve sustainability of the process and seek to reduce costs without sacrificing quality.

Develop processes and ways of working that engage store colleagues across in store execution, seeking to build feedback loops and continuous improvement

Be responsible for the relationship with retail operations team in market to understand how work is done across sites to improve the customer journey and build compelling and easy to action communications to build brilliant customer journeys

Leading a team of multidiscipline marketing professionals seeking to identify and grow talent within the organization

Lead the HSSE process for contractors who install POS on our sites, comply with market safety operating principles and M&S Europe safety improvement plan

Develop market differentiating promotional activations to drive fuel volume, convenience sales, conversion across fuel and convenience and loyalty participation.

Stand up and lead promotional activations including leading where required a squad across marketing and relevant support functions ( eg opex, ops, Tech)

Owner of a marketing budget and associated budget process management, allocating budget to the channels delivering both short and long term value to bp

Key Skills:

Experienced in a retail environment, ideally within an operational marketing / brand and comms lead role

Experience in working with 3rd party partners suppliers and agencies

Experience in onsite channel activation including management of print partnerships

Commercial skills essential, to find opportunities and provide solutions to maximize marketing investment

Experience in team leadership to grow and nurture talent from career entry to first level leaders.

Strong skills in finding creative solutions to activating in store across traditional and digital channels

Ability to deliver within a process but also seek ways to improve and define new processes.

Strong influencing and team engagement skills

Project Planning and Implementation

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



