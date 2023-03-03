Senior Site Survey Engineer

Job summary

Let me tell you about the role



Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



Survey data acquisition and management is a critical aspect of offshore wind farm development.

Working alongside geoscience experts, you will have the opportunity to influence and make a significant contribution to our renewables business.



We are seeking an experienced and enthusiastic surveyor to join our team at a senior level. The role includes establishing survey execution strategy for projects in all stages of development from bidding to wind farm operations, planning, contraction, execution and assurance of survey data.

What you will be responsible for:

Delivery of survey and position services on behalf of the offshore wind business, in accordance with industry and bp group standards.

Understanding the current and future demands by working with the regions and central engineering teams

Working with other offshore wind engineering teams and survey and positioning teams in other bp group entities to prioritise work and manage peaks

Identifying synergies, efficiencies, and opportunities to contribute to improving project economics.

Participating in global survey and positioning communications to ensure that regional lessons are shared and global learnings are incorporated into regional activities.

Seeking and identifying opportunities to deploy new technologies and innovation in survey and positioning activities through collaboration with external contractors, manufacturers, other bp entities

Communicating survey and positioning successes and improvement opportunities

Identify development opportunities for others and provide support, mentoring and positive challenge to support development of colleagues.

Degree qualified in Surveying Science or Geodesy.

Professional accreditation, such as Chartered or Registered Surveyor.

Regional and central survey and positioning delivery experience or relevant industry experience.

At least 10 years survey and positioning operations and technical experience.

Contractor management including preparing specifications, tender reviews, execution and performance management.

Excellent interpersonal skills both oral and written.

Proven experience of working in multi-disciplinary teams and major projects with minimal technical supervision.

This is a very exciting and high-profile role and one that will play a key part in our continued transformation. You will play an influential role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050 or sooner!With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance! This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.