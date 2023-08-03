Senior Software Assets Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Service Engineering is a discipline of technology service experts with a focus on delivery and owning the development, testing, operations and ongoing improvements to digital products. Activities will also focus on operational integrity, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls defined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions. As a Senior Service Engineer in the Software Asset Management team, you are a Subject Matter Experts, within Digital, on sophisticated licensing matters covering a large software estate. The role leads in interpreting this complexity and working with customers and stakeholders to minimize risk and cost, optimize the licenses, making renewals or audits predictable in terms of costs and avoiding predatory audits. The role reports into the Software Advisory Service Owner and works closely with, Finance and Procurement with occasional interaction with major suppliers. Therefore, some commercial experience is desirable in addition to knowledge of supplier contracts, license agreements and terms and conditions.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



What You Will Deliver

As an active team member of the Software Asset Management (SAM) team you are responsible for accurately interpreting and modelling its licensing position for all in scope software contracts/products. You will respond to vendor audits in co-operation with Procurement, working with multiple data sources and contacts within bp to produce evidence of compliance position.

You will lead software license compliance including license pool, allocation and associated contracts. To ensure bp is in an efficient license position while minimising cost profile and comply to software license terms.

You will support Procurement with efficient volume licensing strategy for each renewal based on the available consumption trends and licensing history.

You will provide advisory on strategic software licensing decisions as well as on ad hoc contractual/licensing questions.

Chip in to the community knowledge sharing and drive a culture of continuous improvement within SAM team.

Encourage innovation and delivery of initiatives and technologies that will optimise operational efficiency and effectiveness

What You Will Bring

Desirable Education

Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics or a hard science

Desirable Experience and Capability

Years of experience:

8 to 12 years, with a minimum of 5 to 7 years of relevant experience operating within Software License Management.

Required Criteria / Skills

Experience and proficient in running large and complex software license estate that is deployed globally.

Deep knowledge of Software Licensing across a range of key enterprise software vendors and their licensing terms (including Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, SAP etc).

Experience and understanding of sophisticated infrastructure and user based- licensing metrics.

Experience with major software vendors in running audit and compliance aspects, within a large-scale organization.

Experience in conducting periodic internal assessments to produce an Effective License Position and familiarity with vendor licensing / software audit processes.

Solid understanding of aspects related to processes and tools for software usage/ deployment monitoring, entitlement and contract management

Team player who is willing to speak up and share what they have learnt.

Preferred Criteria / Skills

Good analytical skills and experience with data queries in SQL, working with data in PowerBI and ServiceNow efficiently and ability to surface insights from data.

Ability to translate and communicate concepts in relation to commercial, technical and operational areas.

Certification in any IAITAM subject areas will be an added advantage.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



