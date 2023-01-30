Senior Software Developer

.
BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform using digital technologies to drive efficient and effective business models, providing the opportunity for an experienced Senior Software Engineer to work with the latest technologies and strategies on highly varied and exciting projects.
We have multiple roles available within our BPMe app development team for experienced Developers. As a Senior Software Engineer you will work within a passionate team to provide innovative, custom-built software to support BP’s customers, stakeholders, and internal users. This custom software will enable BP to gain strong competitive advantages in delivering technology to deliver our customers’ needs. Ultimately, this work will help us become a digital leader in our sector, so we can drive energy transition and solve real-world problems.
The Opportunity