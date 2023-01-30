Senior Software Developer

Job summary

BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform using digital technologies to drive efficient and effective business models, providing the opportunity for an experienced Senior Software Engineer to work with the latest technologies and strategies on highly varied and exciting projects.



We have multiple roles available within our BPMe app development team for experienced Developers. As a Senior Software Engineer you will work within a passionate team to provide innovative, custom-built software to support BP’s customers, stakeholders, and internal users. This custom software will enable BP to gain strong competitive advantages in delivering technology to deliver our customers’ needs. Ultimately, this work will help us become a digital leader in our sector, so we can drive energy transition and solve real-world problems.



The Opportunity

You will be responsible for end-to-end software development from idea conception, design, coding, testing and deployment, through to working production.

Work as part of a delivery team passionate about solving issues facing our internal and external customers.

Work in an Agile environment, advocating for Continuous Improvement and Continuous Delivery.

Act in accordance with professional engineering practices, including Internet protocols, coding standards and reviews, source control management, build processes, testing and operations.

Monitor new technologies, identify those with potential and bring relevant new ideas to the team.

Form a vital part of a vibrant DevOps community, owning software products. You build it – you own it.

We would love to hear from individuals who possess the following critical capabilities:

Cloud programming: experience working with AWS or Azure (preferably both)

Mobile development for iOS and/or Android: ReactJS or Native

Databases: traditional RDBMS as well as NoSql databases

Front End development: React

Backend development: Node JS

OOP: Know-how and when to apply concepts like abstraction, encapsulation, composition, and polymorphism across a variety of languages and programming styles

Proven API design and development experience with security at the core of everything you do

Embraces a culture of change and agility. Adapts to our changing world.

Takes personal responsibility for growth, acquires strategies for gaining new knowledge, behaviors, and skills

Effective team player who looks beyond own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others and works across cultural boundaries with sensitivity.

Is self-aware and actively seeks guidance from others on impact and efficiency

Experience designing, developing, testing, and deploying applications/systems using proven or new technologies

Comfort with frequent, incremental code, testing and deployment

Applies judgment and common sense - uses insight and good judgement to enable commercially sound, efficient, and pragmatic decisions and solutions, responding to situations as they arise.

Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership of BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviors