Senior Software Development Engineer for Test

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Senior Software Test Engineer /Lead

Role synopsis

We are looking for a Senior Software Test Engineer/Lead to join our Cargo Intel team. You will be part of an agile team delivering market intelligence and data analysis solutions for BP commodities trading organization. The ideal candidate will have good C# coding skills and experience in automating WPF and XAML based apps. The candidate should also have experience in UI automation using FlaUI/TestStack.White/Appium with WinAppDriver/Coded UI and Specflow with C#. Experience in API automation & testing using Postman & RestSharp and Load stress & performance Testing using JMeter & other tools is also required. Experience of working in an agile team is desired.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop and implement automation scripts using C#.

Develop test strategies & test scope

Work closely with the dev team to automate testing of new UI features

features Responsible for enhancing delivery pipeline & test framework

& Devise a test plan, test execution, bug reporting.

Develop and maintain automated test scripts.

Write code/script for adding features for WPF and XAML based apps.

and based apps. Write code/script to test UI as well as non UI functionality

as well as functionality Perform API automation & testing using Postman & RestSharp .

automation & testing using & . Perform Load stress & performance Testing using JMeter & other tools.

& other tools. Create test harnesses & infrastructure supporting Windows & Linux

Successfully perform manual & automation testing including end to end/ smoke/integration, regression testing

Clearly document, handle & prioritize defects from multiple sources

Collaborate with dev, QA analysts, business analysts to perform Root Cause Analysis

Chip in to customer integration effort supporting & guiding them as they use the applications

Implement Engineering excellence practices & drive quality early in the development cycle implementingng code standards, unit testing, behavioral driven development & other strategies to improve & ensure code quality

Requirements:

Excellent C# coding skills

Hands on experience in designing & developing XAML based desktop applications

Experience in automating WPF and XAML based apps using FlaUI

Supply to front end development as and when required

NUnit , XUnit and other testing framework experience is desired

, and other testing framework experience is desired Hands on experience in automating web applications using Selenium web driver

Experience in writing BDD statements using Specflow with C#.

Experience in API automation & testing using Postman & RestSharp.

Experience in Load stress & performance Testing using JMeter & other tools.

Leading a team of junior test engineers

Nice to have:

Python understanding

Design patterns creation & understanding

Linux Essentials.

Azure DevOps.

Manual testing skills.

Database testing (SQL/NoSQL)



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.