Senior Software Development Engineer in Test

About the Role:

We are seeking a highly skilled and proactive Senior Test Engineer to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for driving the quality of our products through automated testing, performance monitoring, and continuous integration processes. A key part of the role will involve coordinating with external partners to ensure the quality of their integrations and contributions meet the highest standards. You will work with Playwright, Grafana, CI/CD pipelines, and TypeScript to ensure robust testing practices are in place across all stages of development.

Key Responsibilities:

Test Automation Development:

Design, implement, and maintain automated end-to-end tests using Playwright .

Develop unit , integration , and regression tests to ensure comprehensive test coverage.

Build scalable and maintainable test automation frameworks for continuous testing across multiple applications and platforms.

CI/CD Integration:

Integrate and automate tests within CI/CD pipelines (e.g., Jenkins, GitLab CI, GitHub Actions).

Work closely with DevOps engineers to optimize the CI/CD pipeline for faster feedback loops and smoother releases.

Ensure automated tests run efficiently, providing quick and reliable results as part of the deployment process.

Monitoring and Performance Testing:

Implement and maintain Grafana dashboards to monitor system performance, application health, and key metrics in real time.

Perform load testing , stress testing , and performance testing to ensure scalability and high availability.

Analyze performance bottlenecks and work on resolving any performance-related issues.

Collaboration with External Partners:

Coordinate with external partners and vendors to ensure that their systems, tools, and integrations meet the desired quality standards.

Work closely with external teams to develop shared testing processes, ensuring all integrations are thoroughly tested and meet our requirements.

Facilitate joint testing sessions, solve issues, and ensure smooth collaboration for end-to-end quality assurance.

Establish and monitor SLA (Service Level Agreements) for external partners' quality work and performance.

Test Strategy & Process Improvement:

Lead the creation and execution of the test strategy , ensuring that standard processes are followed for both internal and external components.

Continuously analyze test results and implement improvements to enhance testing processes and outcomes.

Promote test-driven development (TDD) and encourage teams to adopt standard processes for writing testable, high-quality code.

Mentor junior team members and ensure knowledge sharing across teams to enhance the overall quality culture.

Multi-functional Collaboration:

Work closely with product managers, developers, and designers to understand the application architecture and user stories, ensuring comprehensive test coverage.

Lead efforts to improve collaboration between internal and external teams, ensuring that feedback loops are fast and issues are resolved efficiently.

Required Skills & Qualifications:

Test Automation Expertise: Strong experience with Playwright for end-to-end test automation. Proficient in TypeScript for test scripting and framework development. Experience with various testing frameworks (Jest, Mocha, Chai, etc.) and automated testing standard processes.

CI/CD Experience: Hands-on experience integrating test automation into CI/CD pipelines (Jenkins, GitLab CI, CircleCI, GitHub Actions). Familiarity with GitOps , Docker , and containerization for testing and deployment.

Monitoring & Performance Testing: Experience with Grafana for monitoring application performance, system health, and logging. Experience in conducting load testing , stress testing , and performance profiling .

External Partner Coordination: Proven track record of collaborating with external partners , ensuring their integrations meet the required quality standards. Strong communication and project management skills to work across different teams and time zones. Experience establishing and monitoring SLAs , performance metrics, and quality expectations with third-party vendors.

Soft Skills: Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills. Strong communication skills for effective collaboration with internal and external customers. Ability to prioritize and manage tasks effectively in a fast-paced, agile environment.



Preferred Skills:

Familiarity with load testing tools such as JMeter or Gatling .

Experience working with cloud environments such as AWS , Azure , or Google Cloud .

Familiarity with containerization tools (e.g., Docker , Kubernetes ) for testing in production-like environments.

Understanding of security standard processes for testing.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field. Equivalent professional experience will also be considered.



