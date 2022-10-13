Senior Software Engineer

bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all software development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery of energy to our customers. We have a variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services through to customer-facing web and native applications. We encourage our teams to adapt quickly by using native AWS and Azure services, including serverless, and enable them to pick the best technology for a given problem. This is meant to empower our software engineers while allowing them to learn and develop themselves.
Qualification Required:
bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all software development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery of energy to our customers. We have a variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services through to customer-facing web and native applications. We encourage our teams to adapt quickly by using native AWS and Azure services, including serverless, and enable them to pick the best technology for a given problem. This is meant to empower our software engineers while allowing them to learn and develop themselves.
Qualification Required: