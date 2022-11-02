Senior Software Engineer

Job summary

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all software development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery of energy to our customers. We have a variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services through to customer-facing web and native applications. We encourage our teams to adapt quickly by using native AWS and Azure services, including serverless, and enable them to pick the best technology for a given problem. This is meant to empower our software engineers while allowing them to learn and develop themselves.



Qualification Required:

Experience designing and building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered to production. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations.

Expertise in at least one language (C/C++, Java, C#, Python) including object-oriented design. You should be proficient in data structures, algorithms, runtime complexity, API and database design, as well as unit and functional test methodologies.

Experience in system design of both new and existing systems. You should understand security and privacy best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm for production systems.

Strong communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders. You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, and work through problems and find productive solutions.

Roles & Responsibilities