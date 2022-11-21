Job summary

In the role of Integration Layer (IL) Senior Software Engineer, you will interface with key stakeholders and apply your technical proficiency across different stages of the Software Development Life Cycle. You will develop high quality code, conduct testing, and provide support within a DevOps team. You will be part of a learning culture, where teamwork and collaboration are encouraged, excellence is rewarded, and diversity is respected and valued. The Senior Software Engineer will be responsible for delivering scalable, robust, and seamless technology solutions that aim to deliver optimal operating value through the provision of fit for purpose technology solutions enabling commercial growth, effective risk management and cost efficiency. The IL platform comprises multiple components based on Java, spring, open adaptor, cloud-based technologies, including RedHat OpenShift, AMQ, SSO. Your role will be to develop and support these IL components based on customer requirements.

Key Responsibilities:

• Platforms & Support: Work with the team to deliver the product roadmap in support of the businesses and maximize value from current applications and emerging technologies, demonstrating technical thought leadership in your business area across a wide range of technologies.

• Technology: Build awareness of internal and external technology developments, help to deliver process and system improvements for IL Engineering and ensure best practice is shared across the team.

• Programming / Software Development: Design, code, test, review and document complex programs and scripts from agreed specifications, using agreed standards and tools to achieve a well-engineered result.

• Documentation and Transition: Design high quality documentation as part of the development lifecycle.

• Release and Deployment: Assess and analyse components for release to production. Maintain the test artifacts – manual or automatic - under appropriate configuration management.

• Systems Installation and Maintenance: Install or remove hardware and/or software using supplied installation instructions and tools. Handover to the client, where appropriate. Test, fix and document test results in accordance with agreed procedures. Report details of all hardware/software items that have been installed or removed so that configuration management records can be updated.

• Teamwork and collaboration: Work closely with team members and the software engineers to successfully deliver assigned work items. Where needed, request support from the team in a timely manner to allow a high-quality service to be maintained for our users.

• Communication: Efficient and clear communication is essential.