Senior Software Engineer

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
In depth experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions.
Hands-on experience to recommend appropriate platforms for any given business requirements.
Development experience in C#, ASP.NET, .NET Standard, .NET Core, and WCF and usage of development tools not limited to Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code.
Continuous learning and improvement mindset (for themselves and others)
Development experience in message brokers like AMQ, Rabbit MQ, etc.
Strong SQL server experience.
Development experience in covering testing aspects (TDD or BDD)
Design and Development experience on UI tech stack preferably React ecosystem (Redux, Zustend, BlueprintJs, react workspaces, cucumber tests, unit test libraries), design tools like Balsamiq, Figma, Sketch etc.
Strong experience in Javascript and TypeScript.
Experience designing, implementing, and supporting large-scale distributed systems
Knowledge and hands-on experience in areas such as data structures, database table design, algorithm design, runtime complexity, system architecture (scalable, reliable, redundant design), API design, Security and privacy best practices, at scale monitoring, logging & alerting, testing best practices.
Strong communication skills and ability to talk at all levels across the organization. Ability to engage and influence is of paramount importance. Able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand i.e. stakeholder management and ability to lead organizations through influence
Desirable criteria :
Good understanding of Front to Back-office Energy Trading Deal Processes (Pre-deal, deal execution, exposure, P&L, risk, settlement, confirmations, scheduling, accounting etc) and able to translate this into systems delivery.
Experience with low fidelity, high fidelity designs.
Experience with container technologies (Docker, Openshift, Kubernetes etc.)
Broad experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting platforms.
Understanding and experience of automated testing targeted to .Net platforms (including scripting)
Knowledge of CI/CD preferably on Microsoft Azure.
Knowledge on Cloud platforms like Azure
