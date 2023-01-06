Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We are looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. Our Fleet team is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there, we are searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!
Are you a Software Engineer passionate about building approachable, innovative and sophisticated technologies in a small but growing engineering team? As a Senior Software Engineer at bp pulse, you will collaborate with the rest of the fleet Engineering team to deliver best in class software solutions. You will be troubleshooting network problems and building and maintaining a complex public multi-cloud environment EV fleet charging as a service software.