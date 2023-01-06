Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We are looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. Our Fleet team is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there, we are searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

Are you a Software Engineer passionate about building approachable, innovative and sophisticated technologies in a small but growing engineering team? As a Senior Software Engineer at bp pulse, you will collaborate with the rest of the fleet Engineering team to deliver best in class software solutions. You will be troubleshooting network problems and building and maintaining a complex public multi-cloud environment EV fleet charging as a service software.

Key Accountabilities:

Build and maintain large scale Java applications on real-time, event driven, distributed platforms

Developing API contract-first micro services-based SaaS platforms

Writing high quality code for production and mastering the art of code quality

Participate in agile development lifecycle practices including but not limited to planning sessions, retrospectives, and peer review activities

Perform complex problem solving on production and development environments by diagnosing and fixing issues

Document issues found by the customer support team by opening JIRAs and investigating them to root cause

Being available for on-call shifts for production support as necessary

Development and support for large scale Node.JS applications in real-time, event driven, distributed/transactional cloud/IoT platforms

Testing / deployment in a continuous integration and continuous development environment where you drive test driven development and enforce the 'do not break the build rule' right from the beginning

Document processes, system components and APIs to build and enhance an internal knowledgebase

Job Requirements:

Bachelor's or Master's in Computer Science or equivalent industry experience

5+ years of professional software development experience in OO and event driven server side, large scale projects using Java or C#

Experience building Cloud native (AWS), high availability/resilient applications in a CI/CD environment

Familiar with Javascript/Node.JS

Advanced knowledge and experience with relational database design and SQL language

Proficient in modular and reusable programming

Extensive experience designing and building HTTP RESTful API-first contracts and microservices

Proficient knowledge of AWS tools and services e.g., ECS, managed DB services like MySQL, lambda, API gateway, SNS SQS, multi-region setup, CloudFront, CloudFormation, codepipeline

Fundamental understanding of secure development and operations practices

Strong problem solving, troubleshooting, and analytical skills

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit your life. These include (but are not limited to):

Health, vision and dental insurance

Access to flexible (unlimited) PTO for vacation and sick leave

Flexible working locations (hybrid and remote working options available)

9 company holidays

Discretionary annual bonus program

Paid parental leave

Basic life insurance

At bp pulse fleet, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.How much do we pay (Base)? $160k-$185k *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.#LI-Remote