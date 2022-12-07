Senior Software Engineer

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new point of view, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!



You will be a part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other software engineers, product management, UX design, data scientists, data analysts, product managers, data engineers, data managers and business partners. Contributes to strategic development for the specialism, that in turn shapes and supports delivery of projects, ensuring activities and outputs remain fit for purpose. You will also work closely with partner teams to help evolve their systems to make all our services more re-usable and resilient.

Responsibilities

Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously execute activities.

Be a bridge between business and digital organizations, combining in-depth understanding of both areas.

Present results to peers and senior management, influencing decision making

Design sophisticated software components, services, and applications.

Write design documents and review them with software engineering and architecture peers, incorporating and quickly iterating on the feedback.

Lead a squad of engineers in delivery of projects to production.

Adhere to and advocate for software engineering best practices; including writing high quality code, developing unit, functional, and performance tests, and creating end-to-end deployment pipelines to production to maintain a fast velocity.

Integrate software with other distributed systems and shared APIs across bp.

Hire and develop others by mentoring junior software engineers and peers, and proactively sharing your expertise and interests with others.

Partner closely with multi-functional teams including product management, data science, and UX design.

Mentor others.



Requirements & Qualifications

Minimum of Bachelor’s degree or equivalent practical experience (ie equivalent number of years) in a quantitative field

Hands-on experience (typically 5+ years) of experience designing and building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered to production. Have supported these production systems through on-call rotations in complex, fast-paced environments.

Applied knowledge of software engineering tools and approaches across all lifecycle stages.

Expertise in at least one language (C/C++, Java, C#, Python) including object-oriented design. Proficient in data structures, algorithms, runtime complexity, API, and database design, as well as unit and functional test methodologies.

Experience in system design of both new and existing systems. Understand security and privacy standard processes as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm for production systems.

Customer-centric and pragmatic approach. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Continuous learning and improvement approach.

Strong communication skills, collaborator management skills, and ability to communicate with peers through to senior leaders.

Able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, and work through problems and find productive solutions.

Ability to lead large organizations through influence.

No prior experience in the energy industry required.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.